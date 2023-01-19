Imran Khan’s party dissolves assembly in Pakistani province





PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The party of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday dissolved a provincial assembly in the northwest of the country, where it held a majority of seats. Its rival, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League party, criticized the move, saying it was aimed at aggravating the political crisis and forcing a snap general election.

As opposition leader, Khan campaigned for a snap election and claimed – without providing evidence – that his ousting last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament was illegal.

He also accused his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Pakistani military and the United States of orchestrating his ouster. Sharif, army officials and Washington have all dismissed the allegations.

Khan also capitalized on his popularity and broad popular support to force a snap election, and has since his ousting held rallies across the country calling for votes. But Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League have repeatedly rejected the demands, saying elections will be held as scheduled – later in 2023 – when the current parliament completes its five-year term.

On Wednesday, Ghulam Ali, governor of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dissolved the local assembly, just days after another Khan ally, provincial lawmaker Pervez Elahi, dissolved the Punjab assembly, the most populous province in the country, in eastern Pakistan.

Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party was in power in both provinces. The dissolution of the chambers will lead to snap elections in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab – and could lead to the party’s re-election in both provinces – but is unlikely to result in any change at the national level.

Sharif’s government argues that 70-year-old Khan’s tactics are hurting the country’s economy. Pakistan has been grappling with the aftermath of unprecedented floods that devastated the country last summer and which experts say have been exacerbated by climate change. Cash-strapped Pakistan is also facing a severe financial crisis and relentless militant violence.

Khan, a former cricket star turned Islamist politician, was injured in a gun attack while leading a rally in the capital, Islamabad, last November. One of Khan’s supporters was killed and several others were injured in the shootout.

Khan accused Sharif’s government of being behind the attack; authorities have denied the allegation. The shooter was arrested at the scene.

Since the assassination attempt, Khan has been campaigning politically from his hometown of Lahore, the capital of Punjab.

Also on Wednesday, suspected militants ambushed a security convoy in a remote area of ​​southwest Pakistan near the Iranian border, killing four soldiers, the army said. The army statement said the attackers used Iranian territory to launch the attack and that Islamabad asked Tehran to arrest the attackers.

