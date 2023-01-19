PM Modi hails NDRF on its 18th day of lifting





National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Mobilization Day is commemorated on January 19 every year. Since the establishment of the Force in 2006, its members have contributed significantly to national efforts in disaster management and community disaster risk reduction (DRR) awareness. Prime Minister, Narendra Modi hailed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on their mobilization day. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said “Greetings on the day of the lifting to @NDRFHQ. They make commendable efforts to help people in the most difficult circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen the disaster management apparatus, including building disaster-resilient infrastructure. Awakening Day Greetings To @NDRFHQ. They make commendable efforts to help people in the most difficult circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen the disaster management apparatus, including building disaster-resilient infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/J0ArJWZ23y Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2023 Also, Union Home Secretary salutes NDRF, he tweeted that My best wishes to the Bravehearts of NDRF on their Raising Day. The NDRF’s journey is replete with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they have saved by putting their own at risk. My best wishes to the Bravehearts of @NDRFHQ on their Raising Day. The NDRF’s journey is replete with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they have saved by putting their own at risk. pic.twitter.com/XSEyX6jRn6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 19, 2023 The NDRF 12 battalions are made up of specialized and versatile personnel. These battalions are stationed in 16 different locations depending on the vulnerability profile. It is made to accelerate their deployment on disaster sites by reducing the response time. India witnessed successive natural calamities from 1990 to 2004. This resulted in the enactment of the Disaster Management Act on December 26, 2005. Under this Act, the National Disaster Response Force was formed to formulate disaster plans, policies and guidelines. management. Their motto is Aapada Seva Sadaiv Sarvatra which means sustained disaster response service under all circumstances. Every year since its inception, the country celebrates the NDRF Raising Day. This year marks the 18th day of lifting. Read also: Big B overdose? Here’s what some fans have to say Follow us on social networks

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vibesofindia.com/pm-modi-greets-ndrf-on-its-18th-raising-day/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos