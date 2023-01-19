Imran Khan slams PPP for irregularities in LG Sindh polls





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has censured the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over alleged irregularities in recent local government (LG) polls in Sindh, reported Wednesday ARY News.

In a Twitter thread, Imran Khan said, “After receiving information about the latest LG elections in Sindh, it is evident that the PPP has no commitment to fair and free elections.

Instead, he uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes. Now it is also clear why the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Cabal of Crooks and their handlers sabotaged Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), he added.

READ:HAFIZ NAEEM ANNOUNCES TO BLOCK ROADS ACROSS THE COUNTRY IF THE WARRANT IS STOLEN

Khan said EVMs allow for transparency and immediate results to avoid rigging – outcome engineering. Right now, the LG election results, which should have been released in a matter of hours at most, were released with a staggering delay of several days, allowing for massive foul play.

While criticizing the ruling coalition, the PTI leader said: If this is the kind of election that the ECP, the state and the PDM[Mouvement démocratique pakistanais]want, then the stability that elections are supposed to bring will not happen. Instead, such manipulated elections will only cause more unrest, polarization and anarchy.[PakistanDemocraticMovement[wantthenthestabilitythatelectionsaremeanttobringwillnothappenInsteadsuchmanipulatedelectionswillonlycausemoreagitationpolarisationandanarchy[PakistanDemocraticMovement[wantthenthestabilitythatelectionsaremeanttobringwillnothappenInsteadsuchmanipulatedelectionswillonlycausemoreagitationpolarisationandanarchy

After receiving reports of the last LG elections in Sindh, it is evident that the PPP has no commitment to fair and free elections. Instead, he uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes. Now also clear why the ECP, Cabal of Crooks and their handlers sabotaged the EVMs.

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 18, 2023

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) demonstrate after the alleged manipulation of LG poll results in various trade union councils (UC) in the metropolis.

Earlier, PTI Sindh Chairman Ali Zaidi said that his political party does not accept the Local Government (LG) results and there is no chance of alliance with the Pakistan People’s Party ( PPP).

During an interview with the ARY News 11th Hour, he said political engineering had been engaged in recent LG polls.

WATCH: ALI ZAIDI INJURED AS PPP, PTI WORKERS CLASH IN KARACHI

He said the PTI was not challenging the PPP but the whole government of Sindh. He said state machinery was used in LG polls while the Sindh government was confusing citizens until the last day of LG elections.

Zaidi claimed that the PTI won many seats, but the results were manipulated in favor of the ruling PPP.

He praised Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) for winning a large number of seats in the Karachi LG polls. Ali Zaidi said the fate of the government is in the hands of the nation and he stands by his statement.

Ali Zaidi said PPP deserved no wins in Karachi LG polls despite performing poorly. He ruled out the possibility of the PTI and PPP alliance establishing a local government (LG). He specified that the PTI would form an alliance with all the political parties except the PPP.

comments

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arynews.tv/imran-khan-slams-ppp-for-irregularities-in-sindh-lg-polls/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos