PM Modi to launch Infra projects worth over Rs 10,800 Cr today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the northern Karnataka districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate a host of development projects valued at over Rs 10,800 crore. This was the Prime Minister’s second such visit to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to open the National Youth Festival, during which he staged a massive road show. Glad to be in Yadgiri. Projects related to water security, farmer welfare and connectivity are being launched which will greatly benefit the region. https://t.co/jJFYGkrNSu Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2023 India can be developed when there are good harvests in the fields and industries are also growing, Prime Minister Modi has said in Karnataka. “Dual engine government means double welfare. You can see how Karnataka benefits from it,” he added. He also said that when the BJP came to power, there were only 3 million rural houses with piped water connection in the country. Today, 11 crores of rural houses are connected to piped water. All about the projects to be inaugurated At around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri district, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water in addition to a national road development project. Later, around 2:15 p.m., Modi will arrive at Malkhed (once the capital of Rashtrakuta dynasty) in Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries from newly declared income villages and also lay the first stone of a national road project. Kalaburagi is the hometown of the National Congress Speaker, Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as the constituency he previously represented. The visit is also gaining momentum as the ruling BJP prepares for assembly polls in Karnataka and has set itself the target of winning a minimum of 150 seats out of a total of 224 who will be elected from here May. Aiming to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households, Modi will lay the foundation stone of Yadgiri’s multi-village drinking water supply system under the Jal Jeevan mission in Kodekal in Yadgiri district, also a 117 MLD water treatment plant will be constructed under the program. The project, which costs over Rs 2,050 crore, will provide drinking water to about 2.3 lakh households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgiri district. Later, he will also lay the foundation stone for the 65.5 km stretch of the NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat – Chennai highway. It is being constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore. Further pointing out that about 1,475 unregistered dwellings have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura, according to the statement, in Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, the Prime Minister will distribute the title deeds (hakku patra) to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, largely from marginalized and vulnerable communities under the SC, ST and OBC categories, of these newly declared income villages. During the program, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the 71 km section of the NH-150C. This 6 lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat – Chennai highway. It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,100 crore. The Prime Minister, after completing his engagements in Karnataka, will depart for Mumbai. (With PTI inputs)

