Erdogan prepares the ground for the Turkish elections on May 14





ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday hinted that he would postpone the date of Turkey’s most important election in generations to May 14 in a bid to catch his rivals off guard. The announcement paves the way for a vote that could either extend Erdogan’s Islamic style of rule into a third decade or steer the country down a markedly more secular — and potentially predictable — path. The 68-year-old made his mark as president and prime minister by overturning a fiercely secular tradition established by the founder of predominantly Muslim nations Mustafa Kemal Ataturk a century ago. He oversaw years of economic booms and busts as well as wars and even a failed but bloody coup. Erdogan’s supporters revere him for giving a voice to the marginalized and creating a thriving new middle class in the country of 85 million people. But his opponents point to an authoritarian streak that emerged in the final years of his rule. The country enters the election with much of its media under government control and thousands of activists and politicians – many of them Kurdish – languishing behind bars. NATO allies remain worried about Erdogan’s mercurial foreign policy, most recently exemplified by his refusal to accept offers from Sweden and Finland to join the Western defense bloc. Many analysts believe the election is too close to be called. Its secular opposition enters the campaign arguing over the composition of its possible government and divided on the candidate to present against Erdogan. The next general elections in Turkey are officially due to take place on June 18. But Erdogan has a habit of calling votes early to give his rivals less time to campaign and prepare. He gave a campaign-style speech to his ruling party on Wednesday, recalling the day Turkey held its first free election in 1950. That May 14 vote was won by Adnan Menderes, a prime minister who was overthrown by a military junta in 1960 and executed a year later. Erdogan himself was deposed and briefly imprisoned when he was mayor of Istanbul in the 1990s and often compares himself to Menderes. The late Menderes said on May 14, 1950, enough, the people will have their say, and emerged victorious at the polls, Erdogan said in televised remarks. Our people will give their answer to (the opposition) on the same day 73 years later. The election date does not become official until it is published in the government gazette, which may not happen for a few months. Erdogan enters the campaign with his approval rating battered by an economic crisis that saw inflation hit 85% at the end of last year. But the fractured opposition is also in disarray. Their best hope at one point seemed to be Istanbul’s popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu. The 52-year-old telegenic beat Erdogan’s ally in historic 2019 polls in which the opposition also took power in the capital Ankara and Turkey’s third-largest city, Izmir. But last month a criminal court banned Imamoglu from politics for calling officials who overturned his first win of 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1032078-erdogan-sets-stage-for-may-14-turkish-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos