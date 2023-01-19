Congress slams PM Modi after WFI chief accused of sexual harassment





New Delhi:On Thursday, Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over sexual exploitation allegations against BJP MP and Indian Wrestling Federation leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, asking if it was the ‘best environment’ for the sport created by the government. The attack on the opposition party came after star wrestler Vinesh Phogat alleged on Wednesday that Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Singh has been sexually exploiting female wrestlers for years, a charge vehemently denied by the sports administrator. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performances at the world level. Players have made serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation and its president and their voices must be heard, she said. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “The list of BJP leaders who have committed atrocities against girls is endless. Was ‘Beti Bachao’ a warning to save daughters of BJP leaders? Prime Minister, please respond. “Mr. Prime Minister, why all those who are committing atrocities on BJP girls,” he asked. Ramesh also said: “Yesterday you said that a better environment has been created for sport in the country. Is it the “best environment” in which even the girls who bring laurels to the country are not safe? » Opening a sporting event in Uttar Pradesh via video conference on Wednesday, Modi said: “A lot of talent stayed away from the pitch. But over the past eight years, the country has left that old way of thinking behind. Work has been done to create a better environment for sport, so now more children and young people are considering sport as a career option. Phogat, who has been at odds with the WFI since the Tokyo Olympics, also claimed that several coaches at the national Lucknow camp also exploited female wrestlers, adding that there are a few women at the camp who approached the wrestlers at the request of the president of WFI. The 28-year-old, however, clarified that she had never been a victim of such exploitation, but claimed that “a victim” was present at the “dharna” they started at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Rio Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, World Championship medalist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and CWG medalist Sumit Malik were among the 30 wrestlers who gathered on the notorious protest site. Singh, 66, was elected WFI’s unopposed chairman for a third consecutive term in February 2019. Noting the allegations, the Department of Sports demanded an explanation from WFI and ordered it to “provide a response within the next 72 hours on the allegations”. made”.

