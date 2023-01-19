Labor calls for inquiry into Boris Johnson and credit facility backed by his cousin | Boris Johnson

Labor is calling for an investigation into an alleged arrangement by which Boris Johnson used a relative to vouch for an £800,000 credit facility when he was prime minister.

The party wrote to the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards after the Sunday Times reported that Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin, had agreed to vouch for a credit facility for Johnson.

Blyth is a friend of Stanley Johnson, Boris’ father. Their mothers are thought to be cousins. The 67-year-old was considered for the job of chief executive of the British Council, the body that represents international cultural relations and educational opportunities in the UK, but the body decided not to hire him.

The Sunday Times said Johnson needed financial help as he earned £164,000 a year in Downing Street. An unnamed source said Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and lost substantial income, including his column in the Daily Telegraph, when he became prime minister.

A spokesperson for Johnson dismissed any suggestion that a conflict of interest or a breach of the code of conduct for MPs existed, adding that he had made all the necessary declarations he was required to make.

Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds has written to standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg saying there should be an urgent inquiry. She referred to the code of conduct for MPs, which states that public office holders should not submit themselves to any financial or other obligations towards outside persons or organizations who could influence them in the performance of their official duties. .

She added that Johnson may have breached this article by entering into an arrangement under which he was dependent on the generosity of a person who was, I believe, at the time a candidate for the post of chief executive of the British Council.

She added: I am concerned that without adequate transparency on this arrangement, it could give the impression that this is a quid pro quo arrangement, which would fundamentally damage confidence in our democratic process.

She also said the alleged arrangement was not properly reported.

The revelation came as senior Tory MP David Davis used an article in the Independent to warn that Johnson’s allies calling for his return were hurting the party.

The former Brexit secretary, who called on Johnson to step down as prime minister last January, said: Boris will not be the electoral trump card his cronies are claiming. The continuous drumbeat calling for his return will certainly fail, but in the process it corrodes the parties’ chances in the next election.

A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: This is nonsense. There is no conflict of interest or violation of the Code of Conduct for Members. There was never a loan made by Sam Blyth.

Johnson was neither aware of nor in any way assisting Blyth in a bid for public office.

Johnson made all the necessary declarations he was required to make, for example, in the register of ministers’ interests.

At all times he acted on the instructions of civil servants, the Cabinet Secretary and the Independent Adviser for Ministerial Interests, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.