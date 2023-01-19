Politics
Labor calls for inquiry into Boris Johnson and credit facility backed by his cousin | Boris Johnson
Labor is calling for an investigation into an alleged arrangement by which Boris Johnson used a relative to vouch for an £800,000 credit facility when he was prime minister.
The party wrote to the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards after the Sunday Times reported that Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin, had agreed to vouch for a credit facility for Johnson.
Blyth is a friend of Stanley Johnson, Boris’ father. Their mothers are thought to be cousins. The 67-year-old was considered for the job of chief executive of the British Council, the body that represents international cultural relations and educational opportunities in the UK, but the body decided not to hire him.
The Sunday Times said Johnson needed financial help as he earned £164,000 a year in Downing Street. An unnamed source said Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and lost substantial income, including his column in the Daily Telegraph, when he became prime minister.
A spokesperson for Johnson dismissed any suggestion that a conflict of interest or a breach of the code of conduct for MPs existed, adding that he had made all the necessary declarations he was required to make.
Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds has written to standards commissioner Daniel Greenberg saying there should be an urgent inquiry. She referred to the code of conduct for MPs, which states that public office holders should not submit themselves to any financial or other obligations towards outside persons or organizations who could influence them in the performance of their official duties. .
She added that Johnson may have breached this article by entering into an arrangement under which he was dependent on the generosity of a person who was, I believe, at the time a candidate for the post of chief executive of the British Council.
She added: I am concerned that without adequate transparency on this arrangement, it could give the impression that this is a quid pro quo arrangement, which would fundamentally damage confidence in our democratic process.
She also said the alleged arrangement was not properly reported.
The revelation came as senior Tory MP David Davis used an article in the Independent to warn that Johnson’s allies calling for his return were hurting the party.
The former Brexit secretary, who called on Johnson to step down as prime minister last January, said: Boris will not be the electoral trump card his cronies are claiming. The continuous drumbeat calling for his return will certainly fail, but in the process it corrodes the parties’ chances in the next election.
A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: This is nonsense. There is no conflict of interest or violation of the Code of Conduct for Members. There was never a loan made by Sam Blyth.
Johnson was neither aware of nor in any way assisting Blyth in a bid for public office.
Johnson made all the necessary declarations he was required to make, for example, in the register of ministers’ interests.
At all times he acted on the instructions of civil servants, the Cabinet Secretary and the Independent Adviser for Ministerial Interests, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2023/jan/18/labour-seeks-inquiry-into-boris-johnson-and-credit-facility-guaranteed-by-cousin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Labor calls for inquiry into Boris Johnson and credit facility backed by his cousin | Boris Johnson
- Porsche joins esports giant FaZe Clan to reach next-generation luxury buyers
- Jokowi will inaugurate Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam today
- Spine Surgeon Explains Amazing Natural Remedy for Chronic Pain | News
- No. 14 Softball Represented in 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team
- Transient ischemic attacks require urgent evaluation to prevent full-blown stroke
- AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods 3: Which Earbuds Are Right For You?
- England’s NHS crisis in a shocking graphic
- Racial and ethnic minority groups more likely to delay cancer treatment after COVID-19 infection
- Strength training may extend life
- The 2023 WTT competition is in full swing, the movie “Chinese Ping Pong” is released to fuel the enthusiasm for sports-Qianlong.com.cn
- A short amount of exercise can have great health benefits