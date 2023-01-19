British TV documentary on Indias Modi sparks controversy

The docuseries criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ approach to Muslims focuses on his role in an organized massacre against the Muslim minority in 2002.

A new BBC Series titled “India: The Modi Issue” which puts scrutiny on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approach to India’s Muslim population has fueled controversy, drawing backlash from Twitter users of Indian origin.

The first episode of the two-part series aired on Tuesday, with part two set to air next week on January 24.

“Narendra Modi’s post as Prime Minister has been hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory, as well as other questions about his policy in relation to India’s largest religious minority,” BBC said.

In the first episode of the series, the BBC investigates Modi’s rise through the ranks of the main right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), leading to his appointment as chief minister of Gujarat state in 2001. This is where the controversy begins. .

Modi’s tenure in Gujarat was tarnished by the 2002 Gujarat riots which were sparked when a train carrying Hindu pilgrims was set on fire, killing 59 and blaming Muslims.

Violence erupted in the days of rioting that followed. Up to 2,000 people – the vast majority of whom were Muslims targeted by the Hindu population – were killed, tens of thousands were displaced, and hundreds of mosques and dargahs were destroyed.

Gujarat’s BJP government has drawn heavy criticism for its disdain in containing the organized massacre against the Muslim minority.

Modi’s long-debated role in the riots, with some accusing the then chief minister of taking direct responsibility to the point of actually endorsing the bloodshed, became the focus of the series’ first episode of the series. BBC.

“The episode examines in detail the accusations that Mr Modi failed to take sufficient measures to ensure the protection of Muslims during the riots and uncovers new evidence provided to Western diplomats who criticized his conduct and uncovers testimonies from first hand,” the BBC said.

“All allegations have been denied by the Prime Minister of India and subsequent judicial inquiries have failed to find conclusive evidence of serious misconduct,” he added.

Persistent criticism

The series, which holds Hindu nationalist Modi responsible for facilitating anti-Muslim massacres, has drawn criticism over alleged “anti-Indian bias”.

The series aims to “portray Modi as an intolerant who treats Muslims badly. It’s for the BBC’s domestic consumption in the UK, as the Brits seal a trade deal with India,” The Times of India cited British Indian Adit Kothari, founding member of the non-profit Indic Society, as said.

“Domestically, this should be seen as a direct attack on the Conservative Party and on Rishi Sunak by the left-liberal intelligentsia in the UK. The BBC has been anti-Indian for decades, but in recent years it has become anti-Modi and anti-Hindu,” he explained.

Kothari, like several other Twitter users, also highlighted the colonial past of the UK and India.

He entrenched the BBC’s ‘anti-Modi’ rhetoric on the idea that ‘the Indian Prime Minister does not fit their definition of the eloquent English speaker who has studied abroad, like his previous predecessors, and is different from the colonial hangover that lasted in the Indian regime. for decades.”

Narendra Modi has served as Indian Prime Minister since 2014 and is currently serving his second term after being re-elected in 2019.

During his political career, which spans more than two decades, he has drawn persistent criticism for allegedly stoking anti-Muslim sentiment and ignoring minority rights.

Elections are due to be held in India next year. According to Kothari, another aim of the BBC series is “to influence pockets of urban population in India in relation to the upcoming elections in 2024”.

The series has also been the center of fierce reviews and discussions on Twitter.

INSIGHT UK, which describes itself as a “social movement of British Hindu and Indian communities”, criticized the BBC in a Tweeter, saying, “How long will the @BBCNews lies continue? Riddled with anti-Semitism, anti-Hindu and anti-Indian prejudice, they have lost many viewers and yet continue to spread their hatred.

On the other hand, some users criticized BBC reviews. A user, Jaya Pathak, said the docuseries would anger those “who are in denial about Modi and the BJP’s spread of anti-Muslim hatred.”

Professor Anand Menon of King’s College London also took to Twitter in response to the Times of India article.

“Weird how PIOs [persons of Indian origin] seem to think that being loyal to India means being loyal to a government that has undermined some of the core values ​​that India was meant to embody,” he wrote in a Tweeter.