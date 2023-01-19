President Jokowi warns to be ‘cautious’ in controversies over permits for places of worship, activists: but ministers still uphold intolerance rules

January 19, 2023, 08:30 WIB

Members of a church in Bekasi, West Java, stand in front of his church in an attempt to prevent the building from being demolished, March 21, 2013.

President Joko Widodo’s warning to heads of regions across Indonesia to be cautious in controversies over permits for places of worship was appreciated and raised questions.

The reason behind this is that regulations believed to be causing the building permit problem for places of worship have not been repealed, civil society groups have said.

On the ground, members of the public who say they have been denied their right to freedom of worship hope Jokowi’s appeal will resolve the license cases for places of worship.

“We are solemn, but restless” – the story of a church congregation in Cilebut, Bogor Regency

The Bethlehem HKBP congregation in Cilebut, Bogor Regency conduct their weekly worship with anxiety when a group of people come to them who reject their activities.

“Anyway [ibadah] we have to be solemn but worried, because we worship in anxiety, there must be anxiety,” HKBP Bethlehem Cilebut elder Sauth Sihombing told BBC News Indonesia on Wednesday (01/18).

During the Christmas period last December, a group of people came to the temporary place of worship of the HKBP Bethlehem congregation. They refused to allow the congregation to perform this sacred ceremony which only takes place once a year.

The video is viral on social media.

Since then, the HKBP Bethlehem congregation was only allowed to worship once more at the end of the year at this location. But then it was permanently banned. They are then to worship from house to house each week.

Changing places of worship weekly is not easy, especially for vulnerable groups, Sauth said.

“Especially when there are old people and children, it’s very risky. The addresses of the houses are not close to each other, so sometimes they wonder where they are, search on Google, can’t find them, are finally going home,” added Sauth Sihombing.

This is just part of the efforts of the HKBP Bethlehem congregation to continue to worship despite being rejected by a group of people over the past five years.

Banners unfurled by intolerant group against HKBP Bethlehem congregation in Cilebut

In another place, the Bireuen district of Aceh, there was opposition to the establishment of a mosque from their own religious group. The question of freedom of worship is even more complex.

A mosque belonging to the Muhammadiyah group in Bireuen was denied support for what is called a Salafist group – an Islamic group with the idea of ​​purifying the Quranic instructions and teachings of the Prophet Muhammad literally from bid’ah ( make things up in worship).

KontraS Aceh human rights activist Fuadi Mardhatillah said construction of the mosque began in 2015.

In 2017, he got a permit to build a place of worship, but the same year he received a rejection from Islamic boarding schools there, which were dominated by Salafist groups.

The Bethlehem HKBP congregation over the past five years has experienced weekly services moving from one congregational house to another.

“There are several dayah (Islamic boarding schools) that collect rejection letters,” Fuadi said.

In the latest development, Fuadi said, was the deployment of Satpol PP to put up a sign indicating that the half-finished mosque was still in dispute.

“It can also be bad practice in other places. If the majority doesn’t allow it, then the place of worship cannot hold,” he said.

The cases in Bogor and Aceh districts were among 573 disruptions of worship and places of worship over the past fifteen years (2007 – 2022), according to the SETARA Institute report.

“Disturbance includes dissolution and denial of worship, denial of places of worship, intimidation, vandalism, arson, etc.

“All of these disruptions affect minority groups, both in external and internal relations of religion,” said Halili Hasan, research director of the SETARA Institute in a written statement.

Jokowi: “Sad when we hear”

President Jokowi

The reporting of cases of intolerance in worship was reiterated after President Joko Widodo warned of the controversy over building permits for places of worship to regional chiefs.

Previously, President Joko Widodo repeatedly tossed the word “caution” to heads of regions across Indonesia regarding the implementation of this freedom of religion, which should be guaranteed by the constitution.

The former governor of DKI Jakarta admits he is sad as he still finds “one, two, three cities or regencies” where clerics find it difficult to worship due to building permit issues.

“Sometimes, I think, is it so hard for those who will worship? It’s sad if we listen,” said President Jokowi at the opening of the National Coordination Meeting of Regional Chiefs across Indonesia on Tuesday (17/01).

The rules for building permits for places of worship are maintained

Some people pray in the mosque.

President Jokowi’s message prompted appreciation as well as questions. The reason is that so far Joint settlement of two ministers -known as SKB Two Ministers- which is considered the source of the problem of building permits for places of worship, is still maintained.

“These discriminatory regulations have become a trigger for the denial and restriction of the rights of all religions (especially minority groups) to practice and build places of worship, as stated by the President,” Halili said. Hassan.

The policy states that the administrative requirements for the construction of a place of worship must have the support of 90 members of the Congregation and 60 people outside the Congregation. Halili said that this condition is a serious obstacle to guaranteeing the constitutional rights of citizens to worship, as stipulated in Article 29, paragraph (2) of the 1945 Constitution.

“Legal regulations under the Constitution should only regulate to facilitate the rights of citizens guaranteed by the State Constitution,” he said.

Minister of Worship Yaqut Cholil Qoumas.

The SKB of the two ministers also regulated the formation of the Forum for Religious Harmony (FKUB). This forum was formed by the community and facilitated by the government in order to build, sustain and empower religious communities for harmony and prosperity.

In practice, Pastor Palti Panjaitan, who has advocated for a number of permits to build churches in Bekasi, said the existence of FKUB has not helped much. “Our experience is that so far FKUB has made it difficult,” he said.

So far, in Bekasi regency, there are 20 churches owned by HKBP that do not have permits, even though they have been applying for permits to build places of worship for decades. In Bekasi town, there are 10 HKBP churches whose permits are difficult.

This was also acknowledged by Thowik, an administrator of the Union of Journalists for Diversity (Sejuk). “In conservative areas, building a church is impossible. Because not all FKUBs support them,” he told BBC News Indonesia.

image sources, LBH Pekanbaru

In addition, FKUB also provides recommendations to regional leaders regarding the construction of places of worship.

However, in practice, only one person expresses a refusal of the establishment of a place of worship, so it applies as a whole.

“If there is a leader or personality in the community who personally does not objectively dislike the church or any of its congregations.

“Then provoke the locals to ban the construction of the church. After that, the FKUB will not recommend it,” Thowik said.

What is the output?

Yogyakarta bikers ride through the marked gravity of the city of tolerance?

According to Thowik, the first solution is for the minister of religion Yaqut Cholil Coumas to remove the SKB from the two ministers regarding the establishment of houses of worship.

So far, Thowik said, civil society groups and religious organizations have also drafted a law protecting freedom of religion and belief.

“It’s certainly not a restriction, but how the government facilitates, especially the construction of places of worship,” Thowik said.

Apart from this, Thowik also urged revoking the authority of FKUB by issuing recommendations for the construction of places of worship. According to him, the role of FKUB is better as a forum for conflict resolution.

BBC Indonesia contacted Minister of Religion, Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, including Deputy Minister of Religion, Zainut Tauhid Sa’adi and his task force, Isfah Abidal Aziz, but received no response.

Meanwhile, Religion Ministry spokeswoman Mariana Hasbie via a written message said “Later yes”, which had not received a response until this news came to light.

A banner unfurled by a group of intolerant people addressed to the HKBP Bethlehem congregation in Cilebut, Bogor Regency.

However, Pdt. Palti Panjaitan saw Jokowi’s post as “hope and relief” as there are still hundreds of unfinished cases.

“We’ve waited a long time, but it’s never too late.