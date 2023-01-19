Boris Johnson could be asked to return to Bewdley to open permanent flood defenses





Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Bewdley in 2020 Mark Garnier has said he would like the former prime minister to return after delivering on his word to ‘take Bewdley forward’ during a visit to the flood-hit area in 2020. But the MP for Wyre Forest said the invitation was subject to approval by the Environment Agency (EA), which is leading the major project. It comes after plans were formally submitted for the measures to district council leaders, funded by the more than £6million pledged by Mr Johnson’s government. “The promise (to ‘get Bewdley done’) was kept by Boris,” Mr Garnier said. “When he was prime minister he got the secured funding and it was announced by Rebecca Pow, who was flood minister, but it was Boris who did it. “Say what you like about Boris Johnson, but he’s directly responsible for it. I brought him in to look at the problem three years ago and he took a look at the devastation resulting from the floods, he said he would ‘get it done’ and return the money. “And EA have done everything since then, they’ve been helped by the county council and the district council, who I’m sure will get this done as soon as possible. And when it’s all over, I’d like get Boris to come down and open it but that’s the EA project so I’ll have to check with them. But, absolutely, it’s thanks to Boris Johnson.” Barriers long called for by area residents and politicians are expected to resemble those currently in use in Upton-upon-Severn, if supported. A planning statement indicates that the EA will begin construction of the project in the summer or fall of this year, which will take between 12 and 18 months, but will be subject to weather conditions and river levels. Mr Garnier said the EA had done “tremendous work” to ensure the complex plans were accepted by the townspeople, and described the progress as “shining, shiny news”. “I’m absolutely delighted and it will basically be the wind in the ship’s sails and it looks like it will hopefully get planning permission and work can start,” the MP said.

