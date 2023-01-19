Politics
US and Turkey try to mend fences but divisions persist
The United States and Turkey on Wednesday sought to iron out differences that have strained relations for years, but were unable to report progress in resolving disagreements over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. and the expansion of NATO which have soured the ties between the allies.
At a meeting in Washington, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu sought to fill these gaps, but there was no immediate sign that they had done so, although both men praised the partnership between their countries.
They highlighted cooperation on Ukraine, Blinken in particular praising Turkey’s leadership in make a deal with Russia for the transport of Ukrainian grain. But in brief remarks before their meeting, neither specifically mentioned their differences over Finland and Sweden joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which the Turks have so far blocked despite strong support from the United States and other allies.
Turkey is demanding that the Swedes do more to contain Kurdish groups that Ankara sees as a threat to its security before approving the expansion of alliances.
We are allies and close partners, Blinken said. This does not mean that we do not have differences, but when we have differences, precisely because we are allies and partners, we overcome them in this spirit.
Cavusoglu made no mention of Finland and Sweden in his comments, but stressed the importance Turkey places on obtaining US approval to purchase advanced F-16 fighters, which the Biden administration supports but faces significant congressional opposition.
Cavusoglu called the F-16 deal an important topic in US-Turkish defense cooperation. As we have already said, it is not only about Turkey, but also about NATO and the United States. We therefore expect an approval consistent with our common strategic interest.
Cavusoglus’ visit to Washington by a senior Turkish official is rare, as President Bidens’ administration has kept its distance from Turkey due to President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ increasingly authoritarian leadership and policies restricting rights and freedoms.
Positioned at the crossroads between East and West, Turkey remains strategically important for Washington. And, as Blinken pointed out, Turkey was key to the Russia-Ukraine deal that allowed millions of tons of Ukrainian grain to be transported to world markets, averting a food crisis. during the war.
NATO allies, however, often find themselves at odds on a number of issues, with the biggest disputes over Turkey’s purchase of Russian-made missiles and support for Kurdish militants in Syria.
Turkey’s acquisition of the S-400 air defense system from Russia in 2017 led to sanctions and Turkey’s withdrawal from the development program for the next-generation F-35 fighter jet. After losing the F-35, Ankara is trying to restock its F-16 fleet.
US concern over Ankara’s intimate relationship with the Kremlin has been reinvigorated by the war in Ukraine. Although Turkey-Moscow ties have produced breakthroughs such as the grain deal and prisoner swaps, Washington worries about sanctions lapses as Turkish-Russian trade levels rise over the past year. Last year.
And, Ankara dragging its feet over ratification offers from Sweden and Finland to join NATO has added to friction between the allies.
Turkey’s recent attempts at rapprochement with Syria after a decade of bitter enmity have sparked yet another rift with the United States. Following a meeting of Syrian and Turkish defense ministers in Moscow last month, the US State Department reiterated its opposition to the countries normalizing relations with Damascus.
The US military has also warned that a threat of a Turkish operation against the Kurdish YPG in northern Syria could destabilize the region and revive the Islamic State group.
