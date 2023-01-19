Ranops TNI Maung inaugurated by President Joko Widodo





Jakarta, InfoPublik- Another work of the nation’s children, the latest TNI 4×4 WD (Ranops) operational unit vehicle produced by PT Pindad was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo. During the inauguration of the TNI Ranops, President Jokowi at the same time gave Maung’s name, after opening the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) Leaders Meeting 2023 at the Ministry of Defense Office Jl. Medan Merdeka Barat Number 13, Central Jakarta, Wednesday (18/1/2023). PT Pindad Director of Technology and Development, Sigit Puji Santiso, explained in an official statement that the Maung Rantis car is an operational vehicle of the TNI unit for all areas including off road, which was created to support operations as well as close combat mobilization. This Maung car has nimble and reliable handling to support mobility. According to him, the Maung Rantis car has a domestic content level (TKDN) of around 65%. So that later the number of domestic components will continue to increase again. Attending the event were the Commander of TNI, Admiral TNI Yudo Margono, Chief of Staff of the Army (Kasad) General TNI Dudung Abdurachman, Chief of Staff of the Navy (Kasal) l TNI Admiral Muhammad Ali, Air Force Chief of Staff (Kasau) TNI Marshal Fadjar Prasetyo, Republic of Indonesia Police Chief (Kapolri) Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo . Then Director General of PT Len Industri (Persero) Bobby Rasyidin, Senior Director of PT Pindad Abraham Mose and ranks, Directors of PT Pindad Echelon I Officials of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, senior commander TNI officials and key officials of the Indonesian National Police Chief. Photo: Puspen TNI

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. infopublic.id

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://infopublik.id/kategori/nasional-politik-hukum/703577/ranops-tni-maung-diresmikan-presiden-joko-widodo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos