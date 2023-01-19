More memories! Boris Johnson to publish a book about his controversial years as Prime Minister

Just days after the resounding success of Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare: In the Shadows’, publisher HarperCollins has announced that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is also working on a book about his Downing Street years as head of government .

Memories, memories and more memories! In recent weeks, the publishing industry seems to have found a gold mine in the success of autobiographical books, especially with the cases of Reserve: In the shadowsof harry principlethere nothing but the truthof the secretary of the recently deceased pope emeritus Benedict XVI.

This time it was the turn of the controversial former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson What, As confirmed by the HarperCollins publishing house on Monday, she will publish a memoir on her visit to Downing Street, the seat of government. We are happy to share the news that HarperCollins has acquired the memories of the former prime minister Boris Johnson. William Collins -brand of HarperCollins UK- publishes the book.

No release date has yet been set, the publisher said in a statement. How much Johnson will receive for the book has also not been announced, although UK media are speculating with astronomical figures.

It may interest you: How to get Prince Harry’s controversial memorabilia up to five times cheaper

The former Prime Minister had not indicated what his next professional challenges would be after being forced by his own party to resignJuly 7, for a series of scandals who have not left Downing Street since arriving in 2019.

HarperCollins Editorial Director, Arabelle Piketold British media that the book will be the memoir of a prime minister like no other.

I look forward to working with Johnson as he crafts the narrative of his tenure during some of the most defining events in recent memory, he added.

At 58, Johnson has never closed the door on a possible return to the limelight, although he continues to be deputyafter saying goodbye with a Goodbye (in Spanish) when he announced his resignation.

It may interest you: This is how Spare begins, in the shadows, the autobiography of Prince Harry which worries the British crown

Some of his predecessors in power received large sums of money for his memoirs, as was the case for Tony Blairwho according to the press has raised up to 5 million pounds or David Cameronwho would have received up to 1.5 million pounds.

Before turning to politics, Boris Johnson worked as a journalist and wrote books such as the biography of his idol Winston Churchill, “The Churchill factor”.

Johnson, who was a journalist before entering politics, is the author of other books such as The Churchill Factorthe biography of his political idol Winston Churchillin 2014.

Last December, we learned that Johnson had pocketed more than a million pounds for several speeches given since he left the government last September.

The former Tory leader was paid more than £750,000 for three speeches he gave last November, the latest interest register update revealed in the Parliament.

To the money Johnson received for those acts was added £276,000 for another speech to the Council of Insurance Agents last October.

Source: EFE

Continue reading:

How to get Prince Harry’s controversial memorabilia up to five times cheaper

With harsh criticism from Pope Francis, memoirs of Benedict XVI’s secretary reignite Vatican scandals

Thus begins Spare, in the shadows, the autobiography of Prince Harry which worries the British crown