Politics
The Canadian private schools magnate guaranteed a credit facility to Boris Johnson in Downing Street
A Canadian multi-millionaire, who founded a chain of private schools in Ontario, acted as a guarantor of a credit facility for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to help fund his lifestyle as he he was in Downing Street.
Sam Blyth, an avid rock climber and founder of Blyth Academy, which has a string of private schools, including in Ottawa and Toronto, reportedly in UK media guaranteed Mr Johnson’s credit facility in February 2021 .
It is also reported in the British media allowing Mr Johnson to stay at his luxury villa in the Dominican Republic after he was ousted from office last year.
The opposition Labor Party in Britain is calling for an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s credit arrangement.
Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds has written to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg, who is investigating ethics issues, to see if the former prime minister broke rules governing MPs.
She referred to the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament, which states: Public office holders shall not impose any financial or other obligation on themselves towards outside persons or organizations who might influence them in the performance of their official duties.
The credit facility guaranteed by Mr Blyth was on the UK government’s internal register of corporate interests.
Mr Johnson’s spokesman, Ross Kempsell, told The Globe and Mail there were no breaches of the rules.
Boris Johnson has not taken a loan from Sam Blyth, he says. All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are properly declared.
Mr Blyth, who is a distant cousin of Mr Johnson, told the Globe the financial arrangement had been cleared by the UK government’s Cabinet Office and its ethics body before it was put in place.
He said reports in the UK press that he had guaranteed Mr Johnson a credit facility of up to £800,000 were exaggerated.
The guarantee that was provided was much lower than advertised, he said, but he declined to give a specific figure.
Mr Blyth, who has now sold his chain of private schools, is a distant relative of Mr Johnson through the Prime Minister’s former father, Stanley, a former member of the European Parliament.
He also serves as a member of the Canadian advisory board of the global education society Apply Board, which facilitates study abroad. Its international president is Jo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson and former education minister.
It is unclear how much of the credit facility Mr Johnson used while he was Prime Minister or afterwards.
It was set up on commercial terms and Mr Blyth said nothing was asked or given by Mr Johnson in return for the arrangement.
Mr Johnson, twice divorced, is said to have struggled financially in Downing Street, where he earned far less than as a columnist at the Daily Telegraph, where he earned around £250,000 a year, and as a lecturer and author.
The former Conservative mayor of London earned £164,000 as prime minister and had two homes, including a flat in Downing Street and a country retreat in Chequers.
Mr Johnson, a former editor of the current affairs magazine Spectator, has homes in London and Oxfordshire. In May 2021, he married his fiancée Carrie Symonds at Westminster Catholic Cathedral in London.
In July 2022, the couple held a wedding reception at the Gloucestershire country estate of Tory Party millionaire donor Anthony Bamford and his wife, Carole, who spent £23,853 on the couple’s wedding party, covering the costs which included flowers, a marquee and waiters.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-canadian-private-schools-tycoon-guaranteed-credit-facility-for-boris/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Canadian private schools magnate guaranteed a credit facility to Boris Johnson in Downing Street
- Swimming and Diving confronts NC State and Virginia in a two-day meeting
- Jury fails woman who ordered poison control at hospital – BBC News
- Seizure in West Saint John drug investigation
- All of Nova Scotia under snowfall warning, up to 30 centimeters possible – Halifax
- Ogbomoso Recreation Club holds first table tennis match
- NHL Trade Rumors: Minnesota Wild Interested In Luke Schenn
- Off-the-field issues of playing football in Michigan cannot be ignored
- What the NHS crisis looks like in Wales
- Softball Reveals Full 2023 Game Schedule
- More memories! Boris Johnson to publish a book about his controversial years as Prime Minister
- Table Tennis: First Group of Local Wildcards Revealed for Singapore Smash