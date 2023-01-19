The Canadian private schools magnate guaranteed a credit facility to Boris Johnson in Downing Street

Sam Blyth has reportedly allowed Boris Johnson to stay at his luxury villa in the Dominican Republic after Johnson was ousted from office last year.Nathan VanderKlippe/The Globe and Mail

A Canadian multi-millionaire, who founded a chain of private schools in Ontario, acted as a guarantor of a credit facility for former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to help fund his lifestyle as he he was in Downing Street.

Sam Blyth, an avid rock climber and founder of Blyth Academy, which has a string of private schools, including in Ottawa and Toronto, reportedly in UK media guaranteed Mr Johnson’s credit facility in February 2021 .

It is also reported in the British media allowing Mr Johnson to stay at his luxury villa in the Dominican Republic after he was ousted from office last year.

The opposition Labor Party in Britain is calling for an inquiry into Mr Johnson’s credit arrangement.

Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds has written to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Daniel Greenberg, who is investigating ethics issues, to see if the former prime minister broke rules governing MPs.

She referred to the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament, which states: Public office holders shall not impose any financial or other obligation on themselves towards outside persons or organizations who might influence them in the performance of their official duties.

The credit facility guaranteed by Mr Blyth was on the UK government’s internal register of corporate interests.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman, Ross Kempsell, told The Globe and Mail there were no breaches of the rules.

Boris Johnson has not taken a loan from Sam Blyth, he says. All of Boris Johnson’s financial interests are properly declared.

Mr Blyth, who is a distant cousin of Mr Johnson, told the Globe the financial arrangement had been cleared by the UK government’s Cabinet Office and its ethics body before it was put in place.

He said reports in the UK press that he had guaranteed Mr Johnson a credit facility of up to £800,000 were exaggerated.

The guarantee that was provided was much lower than advertised, he said, but he declined to give a specific figure.

Mr Blyth, who has now sold his chain of private schools, is a distant relative of Mr Johnson through the Prime Minister’s former father, Stanley, a former member of the European Parliament.

He also serves as a member of the Canadian advisory board of the global education society Apply Board, which facilitates study abroad. Its international president is Jo Johnson, brother of Boris Johnson and former education minister.

It is unclear how much of the credit facility Mr Johnson used while he was Prime Minister or afterwards.

It was set up on commercial terms and Mr Blyth said nothing was asked or given by Mr Johnson in return for the arrangement.

Mr Johnson, twice divorced, is said to have struggled financially in Downing Street, where he earned far less than as a columnist at the Daily Telegraph, where he earned around £250,000 a year, and as a lecturer and author.

The former Conservative mayor of London earned £164,000 as prime minister and had two homes, including a flat in Downing Street and a country retreat in Chequers.

Mr Johnson, a former editor of the current affairs magazine Spectator, has homes in London and Oxfordshire. In May 2021, he married his fiancée Carrie Symonds at Westminster Catholic Cathedral in London.

In July 2022, the couple held a wedding reception at the Gloucestershire country estate of Tory Party millionaire donor Anthony Bamford and his wife, Carole, who spent £23,853 on the couple’s wedding party, covering the costs which included flowers, a marquee and waiters.