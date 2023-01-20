Boris Johnson mocks Russian nuclear threat





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson is made out of Kyivan by former boxing brothers Vitali (left), the town’s mayor and Wladimir Klitschko (Picture: Reuters) Vladimir Putin will not use nuclear weapons, Boris Johnson has insisted while issuing an ice hockey-themed warning to the Russian leader. Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called for more support for Ukraine with a sports analogy at the World Economic Forum in Davos. I don’t skate where the puck is, I skate where the puck goes,” she said. This puck goes to the Ukrainian victory, so let’s skate there. Mr Johnson joked: Tell Putin to bring the puck out of Ukraine to make the public laugh. The ex-prime minister named honorary citizen of Kyiv at the event was presented as a legendary figure in the country invaded by Russia 11 months ago. Johnson made his audience laugh when he told Vladimir Putin to get the puck out of Ukraine (Picture: PA) He said the deployment of nuclear weapons would render Mr Putin’s country into complete economic cryogenic paralysis, turn states like China and India against him and terrify the Russians. He’s not going to. Don’t go down that rabbit hole, stop it, Mr Johnson said. Putin wants to present it as a nuclear confrontation between NATO and Russia, he added. Absurdity. He won’t use nukes, okay?

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been compared to Dickens’ fat boy (Picture: Shutterstock) Mr Johnson famous for his literary credentials said of Mr Putin: He is like Dickens’ fat boy. He wants to make our flesh shiver. He wants us to think about it. He never will. In Charles Dickens’ first novel, The Pickwick Papers, a servant known as Fat Boy Joe tells an elderly lady, I want to make you shiver, with a shocking revelation about his daughter. Mr Johnson was kicked out by his party in September amid outcry over lockdown-breaking parties at No 10, also urged the public to stop worrying about Kremlinology. Following: News

He joked: It’s hard to know what’s going to happen in British politics, let alone in the Kremlin. What we need to focus on is supporting Ukraine and giving Volodymyr Zelensky the tools he needs to finish the job. They can win and they will win. Give them the tanks. Britain to supply Ukraine with Challenger 2 main battle tanks. Mr. Zelensky, President of Ukraine, addressed the event in the Swiss ski resort via video link and called on countries to speed up the supply of weapons. The vaccine against Russian tyranny is available, he said. Contact our press team by emailing us at [email protected] For more stories like this, check out our news page. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

