John Eastman is defiant as Trump-related investigations proliferate





When asked what he based those claims on, he cited a report released last year by Michael J. Gableman, a former Wisconsin judge who was hired, then fired, by the Republican Speaker of the House. of Wisconsin State, Robin Vos. The report endorsed a host of debunked claims. He also cited the deeply flawed documentary 2000 Mules, directed by Dinesh DSouza, a conservative activist who once pleaded guilty to campaign finance fraud. (He was later pardoned by Mr. Trump.)

In recent weeks, Mr Eastman has continued to assert himself as a stalwart of the far-right, signing a letter endorsing dissenting Republicans who ultimately failed to prevent Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California from becoming Speaker of the House. Other signatories to the letter included Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for whom Mr Eastman once served as clerk. In her own testimony before the committee on January 6, Ms. Thomas called Mr. Eastman an active participant with the clerks of the Thomas clique who stay in touch.

Perhaps Mr. Eastman’s most immediate potential exposure comes from the criminal investigation into election interference in Fulton County, Georgia, which encompasses most of Atlanta. One of Mr Eastmans’ lawyers said last year his client was likely a target in the investigation, but his lawyers said this month he had received no notification that he was. was one.

Robert Sinners, the Trump State Campaigns Director for Election Day Operations in Georgia, told the Jan. 6 committee that he was then shamed for participating in the plan orchestrated by Mr. Eastman and Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney. , to piece together fake Trump voter lists in Georgia and other states that Mr. Trump had lost.

I don’t think Rudy Giuliani’s intention was ever to challenge justice, he said. It was clear to me that he was working with people like John Eastman and wanted to pressure the vice president to accept these voter lists regardless, without any approval from a governor, without any approval from, you know, voters or a court, or something like that.

Clark D. Cunningham, a professor at the Georgia State University College of Law, said in an email that if Sinners’ testimony, or similar testimony, is found to be credible, then John Eastman faces considerable risk of prosecution.

If Eastman was part of a conspiracy to induce Georgian citizens to sign false election documents, neither his role as a lawyer nor his personal belief that the election results were tainted with fraud could justify such criminal conduct, a- he added.

