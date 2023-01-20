Donald Trump’s decades-old habit is a ‘hurdle’ for prosecutors





In the 1980s, New York City, organized crime and the real estate industry shared an almost symbiotic relationship, with wealthy developers and mob bosses often intertwined in deals involving union bonds, guaranteed contracts with big cities and peace of mind. to avoid the kinds of labor disputes that could jeopardize even the largest projects.

One of the biggest fish in the proverbial pond at the time was future President Donald Trump, a man who through sheer willpower helped redefine the Manhattan skyline in his own image, dominating the cover of the local press as well as his competition at City Hall to make his likeness one of the most recognized in North America. But he also had a lot of help getting there, relying on mob-controlled businesses and unions in their pockets to make many of his dreams come true: a relationship later examined by federal investigators as well as documentary filmmakers like Netflix’s “Fear City.”

“You know, growing up in New York and doing business in New York, I would say there might have been one of those characters along the way, but generally speaking, I like stay away from this group,” Trump said on a 2013 episode of The Late Show with David Letterman. “I’ve met a few of these people on occasion. They happen to be very nice people.”

Donald Trump, real estate magnate, entrepreneur and billionaire, uses his personal helicopter to get around in August 1987 in New York. Joe McNally/Getty Images

However, Trump has been cautious in his meteoric rise. Throughout the federal review of the mob’s ties to industry, Trump has never been accused of illegality, while most accounts insist his business dealings went through his late fixer, Roy Cohn, as reported in a series of articles, including a lengthy Politico magazine article by Investigator. longtime Trump journalist and documentarian David Cay Johnston.

While business records described financial ties between his companies and those run by the mob, Trump — like the mob bosses his companies allegedly did business with — never left any hard evidence for investigators.

Although he spoke extensively to federal investigators and the press, he never wrote anything that could incriminate him: a habit that continued long before he launched his presidential campaign in 2015.

Affidavits in 2021 insisted that Trump to this day does not own a computer, and although he posts regularly on his Truth Social platform (before that, Twitter), he does not text people. people and apparently did not communicate digitally with his aides.

“Don’t email, don’t text,” Jason Miller, Trump’s former campaign spokesperson, told Newsweek in 2021.

As Trump has waded through trial after trial related to his business dealings and his presidency, this lack of written intent around everything he does – the overreliance on third-person narrators to find out what really happened – has imposed a cloud of ambiguity on any investigation of him.

The shadow surrounding it has earned Trump and some associates comparisons to the same mob figures he once admitted associating with, with liberal activists helping to elevate the term ‘Trump Crime Family’ in the lexicon. national. Even states like Georgia, where he is accused of trying to manipulate Georgia’s vote count in the 2020 election, are deploying statutes like RICO in his prosecution by figures like the Fulton County District Attorney, Fani T. Willis, which are generally reserved for cases involving organizations. crime figures.

At this point, proving “guilt by association” — as one person described Georgia’s laws in an interview with Vice News last year — might be investigators’ best bet to prosecute him in the myriad of lawsuits against him, from the same way courts have previously ruled key organized crime figures. As former Gambino partner Louis Ferrante wrote in his 2011 book “Mob Rules: What The Mafia Can Teach The Legitimate Businessman,” “The Crowd Takes No Notes: Sharpen Your Memory.”

Former President Donald Trump is pictured here in this 1980s photo with his former fixer and attorney, Roy Cohn. Pictured are Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (top) and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland. Newsweek Photo Illustration/Getty Images

“Trump’s situation mirrors in many ways the workings of an organized crime boss,” Michael McAuliffe, a former state and federal attorney, told Newsweek. “There is a natural insulating buffer between the ‘boss’ and the individuals carrying out orders.”

Its organizational structure has already caused complications.

There is no evidence that Trump is declassifying sensitive documents found in his Mar-a-Lago mansion after leaving the White House, for example, with Trump’s defense contingent on the testimony of a former aide who allegedly saw him do the deed.

And while some of the crimes he’s charged with — the Georgia case inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol weeks later — are backed up by transcripts and recordings of things he said to the time, some believe that Trump has room to cast doubt in any case against him.

Without any written documentation giving context to Trump’s beliefs and what he actually knew, any case against him would hinge on prosecutors’ ability to paint a picture of the former president knowingly and willfully committing crimes through the prism of this that his advisers and staff had written. or done, and whether they could prove whether those people did it unilaterally or at Trump’s direction.

“Criminal cases are often built on the target’s own written statements, including emails and text messages. This is because most individuals put their statements and directions in writing – it’s a common habit and expected for law enforcement to use to investigate events and people,” McAuliffe said. . “Whether Trump deliberately limits his written communications to avoid such scrutiny or simply chooses not to take the time to send written messages does not change the fact that this presents an obstacle to proving his intent accurately or tying alleged statements to his actions.”

This lack of an “irrefutable weapon” makes bringing a case against Trump a dicey prospect, controversial attorney Alan Dershowitz told Newsweek in an interview.

“The whole mob analogy, which is pushed by many prosecutors, just doesn’t work in this case,” Dershowitz said. “For the head of an organization or for a member or for anybody else, you need a lot more guidance. The fact that he never writes anything is probably going to help him.”

Any case against Trump, for clear reasons, should go to public trial. And in this trial, federal prosecutors under Attorney General Merrick Garland would have to overcome the lack of direct evidence that Trump explicitly knew what he was doing when he made ambiguous claims about the fight for democracy, marching on Capitol Hill. of the United States, demanding dirt from his political rivals. foreign leaders (which led to his first impeachment), or ask Georgian election officials to “find” him enough ballots needed to win.

With public opinion involved, those suing him should be very careful about how they crafted him.

“In cases involving a presidential candidate – even if it involves his business and not his act as president – you cannot indict a presidential candidate in a closed case. You can indict a mob boss in a case ranked,” Dershowitz said. “If there’s an acquittal, that’s a big deal. But if there’s an impeachment of a presidential candidate and an acquittal, it just creates a huge division or increases the division in this country. It’s just not something I think the Attorney General will do.”

“It just won’t be a prosecution based on the type of speculative circumstantial evidence considered appropriate and mob cases,” he added.

However, this reasonable doubt could potentially swing out of favor with Trump.

Unlike traditional organized crime figures, McAuliffe noted, Trump is very public in his many verbal statements, with language often ambiguous enough that his defenders can deny he had any unlawful purpose or criminal intent. But that doesn’t always work.

Notably, Trump’s apparent directive to the extremist organization, the Proud Boys, to “stand back and be ready” ahead of the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol is now being allowed into evidence by a presiding judge in a criminal trial of several of the group’s members. In Georgia, the transcript of his appeal to Georgian Secretary of State Brett Raffensperger is another example.

While written evidence is helpful, in the end, its absence is not a case killer.

“It just makes it easier when it’s written down,” Neama Rahmani, a former federal prosecutor, told Newsweek.

