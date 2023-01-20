QinetiQ, part-owned by Boris Johnson donor Christopher Harborne, wins MoD 80m contract

The man who donated a record $1 million to Boris Johnson is the biggest shareholder in a British defense company that won an $80 million government contract this week, openDemocracy can reveal.

Christopher Harborne, a Thailand-based businessman and multi-million pound donor to the Brexit Party and the Conservative Party, donated £1 million to the office of Boris Johnson Ltd, a company controlled by the former prime minister.

The donation was made in November and listed on the Register of Members’ Interests Last week. We think it’s the largest donation to an MP in UK history.

In recent months, Harborne has built a stake, through companies he controlsin the major British defense company QinetiQ, and is now the largest single shareholder, owning more than 10% of the company with a stake of 193 million.

Receive our free daily email Get a full story, straight to your inbox every weekday. Register now

Monday, QinetiQ announced that she had been awarded a ten-year contract IT contract with the Ministry of Defense (MoD) worth 80m.

The company, which employs nearly 5,500 people in the UK across multiple sites, is a major government contractor and was formerly part of the MoD before being privatized and listed on the stock exchange in 2006.

One of his biggest government contracts to date is a 2.5 billion agreement signed with the MoD in 2018 to provide engineering services over a ten-year period.

Its activity in the United Kingdom made 960 million euros last year and it had total worldwide earnings of around 1.3 billion. In its November business statement, QinetiQ reported orders up 18%, revenue up 12% and underlying operating profit up 39%.

Among its product line, the company develops military robots and laser technology. Like many defense companies, it has seen its sales increase since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The Secretary of Defense is a former employee

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace worked for QinetiQ as an overseas director in the security and intelligence division for two years until his election to parliament in 2005.

A Department of Defense spokesperson told openDemocracy that defense contracts such as the latest QinetiQ are awarded through a legal bidding process and a system called the Defense AWARD which establishes rules on how they are assessed and awarded.

Contracts are awarded in accordance with Defense and Cabinet Office regulations, with any conflicts of interest declared through the usual process, they added.

A spokesperson for QinetiQ said there was no conflict of interest and called Wallace’s previous employment there completely unrelated to his dealings with the UK government, which he holds now the defense portfolio.

QinetiQ works with many democratically elected governments in our major markets, she added. In the UK, defense is a cross-party issue. We do not donate to UK political parties or comment on donations our significant shareholders might choose to make.

Green Party counterpart Natalie Bennett said the interconnection of private contractors and military operations at the deepest level was the cause for the highest level of concern.

She added: We have a huge problem of lack of trust in politics. And the emergence of tightly knit ties and political donations like these is doing a huge damage to public trust.

We need to end all big donations in politics, so we don’t just get the politicians the multinationals and the rich are paying for. And end the revolving door between industry and politics.

15m to Boris Johnson, Conservative Party and Reform UK

Harbornes’ 1million donation to Boris Johnson matches two donations of 500,000 he made to the Conservative Party in February and May last year. He had previously given 13.7 million to Reform UK, formerly the Brexit Party, and the first 300,000 to the Conservative Party before that.

Boris Johnson Ltd office, which received the £1million donation, is a company set up by the former prime minister in October last year. His documents filed with Companies House are sparse, but show that Johnson himself is the sole shareholder and the person with significant control.

Harborne has business interests in aviation fuel and crypto trading. He lives in Thailand where he is also known as Chakrit Sakunkrit and is said to have British and Thai nationality.

Its stake in QinetiQ is held by a company called Klear Kite LLC, registered in Delaware in the United States.

There has been speculation that the $1million donation to Johnson is to fund his potential return to management of the Conservative Party. Johnson and Harborne were contacted for comment, but did not respond.