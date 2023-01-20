Trump’s tensions with evangelicals create opening for rivals





WASHINGTON There’s a deepening crack in Donald Trump’s connection to conservative religious voters that potential rivals for the 2024 GOP nomination see as an opportunity.

Trump, however, is already making it clear that there will be a price to pay for evangelical leaders who abandon him.

It’s a sign of disloyalty, Trump said on The Water Cooler with David Brody on Tuesday. No one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump.

Even without the full backing of a key GOP electoral bloc, Trump might still be able to survive a fight and emerge victorious.

There’s a massive opening for another GOP that hopes to pick up a sizable share of religious voters in the primary, said Elijah Haahr, a conservative radio host and former Missouri House speaker. The question is, does it matter? This vote was split in 2016 and they would need to unite behind a primary candidate for this to have a major impact on the race.

Few in the evangelical community, who could make up about half of the GOP primary vote, doubt the significance of Trump’s nomination of the judges who overturned longstanding federal protections of abortion rights. But his recent actions, including blaming anti-abortion Republicans for the midterm losses, have given many conservative religious leaders and their followers pause. More importantly, so is the prospect of him losing to President Joe Biden again if Republicans don’t nominate someone else.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said Trump was unassailable on abortion and the best candidate to take on Biden.

“President Trump’s unmatched record speaks for itself in appointing pro-life federal justices and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, ending taxpayer-funded abortions, reinstated Mexico City policy that protects the lives of unborn children abroad, and many other actions that defended the life of the unborn,” Cheung said. “In contrast to Joe Bidens’ heinous record on abortion at the requesting and using American taxpayers’ money to fund the murder of the most vulnerable, it is clear that we need President Trump back in the White House.”

A prominent nationally and politically connected leader in the conservative religious community described the conflict among evangelicals in different terms: the tension voters feel between their nostalgia for Trump’s presidency and their fear that he will be more their best hope.

“The evangelical community is divided,” said the leader, who asked to remain anonymous to speak candidly about Trump. “Listen, we appreciated everything Trump did for us. It was more than we expected and it was what he promised. But there’s also a feeling that his time is maybe- be passed, but we don’t mean that and give him a gold watch and tell him to sit down.

It helps explain why evangelical leaders are listening to potential rivals, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, who is in the midst of what one adviser called a mega-church tour as promotes his memoir titled So Help Me God.

Pence, who helped Trump win support from religious conservatives when he was selected for the 2016 Republican ticket, has been greeted by key figures in Trump’s coalition as he ponders whether he should run to the presidency. Since being first elected to Congress more than two decades ago, Pence has forged deep ties with the evangelical community.

Pence appeared last weekend with Robert Jeffress, the pastor of Dallas’ Fist Baptist megachurch and a top Trump ally in the previous election. He is scheduled to visit Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, which has 22,000 members, on Sunday to appear with Pastor John Hagee, another longtime Trump backer who is the founder of that church and the group Christians United for Israel. And Pence is expected to speak to religious voters in the coming weeks in Houston, Miami, Naples, Florida and New York.

The openness exists with evangelicals and a broader set of Republican primary voters, the Pence adviser said.

“For all blocks of [GOP] voters, losing the 2020 election tarnished the shine of Donald Trump,” the adviser said. , questioning the pro-life movement. It’s the kind of stuff that I think robs you of credibility with the evangelical community and conservative voters in general.”

Trump, who slowed down in the White House while his supporters ransacked the Capitol and threatened to kill Pence during the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, said in December that his defeat “justified the termination of all rules, regulations and articles , even those found in the Constitution.”

He has been openly hostile to his former vice president ever since Pence refused to help him overturn the election results.

But Trump has wavered between ignoring DeSantis and attacking him, perhaps unsure which approach is the best way to keep the Florida governor from rising.

In attack mode, Trump ripped DeSantis for refusing to say whether he’ll run in 2024, accurately introduced himself as the main boss in DeSantis’ first gubernatorial bid, and called DeSantis “DeSanctimonious.”

At a time when conservatives fear Biden could win a second term, Trump’s criticism of fellow Republicans doesn’t sit well with many evangelical voters, said Dan Carr, pastor of Slidell Community Baptist Church in Louisiana. .

“His continued attack, I think, has slowly but surely pushed people back,” said Carr, who described himself as a “pro-Trump pastor” but acknowledged he hasn’t decided who to support in 2024. “I still think Trump is the leader among evangelicals, but I think Ron DeSantis is gaining a lot of traction. Third would be Mike Pence. [He] is absolutely in line for this vote.”

DeSantis has maintained a studied silence on his political future, but he has expressed support for causes important to Christian conservatives. Not only did he sign laws banning schools from teaching “critical race theory” and discouraging discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools; he is also pushing to strip Disney of autonomy in retaliation for the company opposing this latest measure.

Carr praised DeSantis for fighting the “Disney revival” and moving to ban vaccination mandates in his state, both of which he cited as significant issues for conservative voters. DeSantis frequently speaks about his own religious views in public, including when he quoted from Psalms during his inaugural address earlier this month.

“I won’t be afraid of tens of thousands of people attacking me from all sides,” he said when Trump had recently taken aim at him.

But it’s not just potential rivals who have come under attack from Trump since he launched his campaign two months ago. Blaming the GOP’s disappointing midterm elections at the feet of anti-abortion Republicans, Trump said the issue was “mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who strongly insisted on no exceptions, even in cases of rape.” , incest or life of Many conservative evangelicals believe that abortion should be banned in all cases.

But some religious leaders say they will support Trump because he has kept his promises as president.

“I’m going to support him through the Republican primary,” said Pastor Franklin Raddish, founder and director of South Carolina-based Capitol Hill Independent Baptist Ministries. “It’s proven, tested and reliable.”

Still, Raddish added, “we intend to push it to the right.”

In Iowa, the first state on the GOP nomination calendar and a state Trump lost in his 2016 GOP nomination race, the Faith and Freedom Coalition plans to host candidates for a “Road to Victory” on April 22. That should give hopefuls and religious voters a chance to get a better idea of ​​each other.

“If candidates spend time here and show interest, they’ll do well; if they don’t, they won’t,” said organization president and National Committee member Steve Scheffler. republican. “I wouldn’t say Trump is the favorite to win or lose Iowa. I would say Iowa is wide open.”

In other words, he said, “If I was a bettor, I wouldn’t bet.

