Politics
Boris Johnson urges West to ignore Putin’s threats and give tanks to Ukraine | Davos 2023
Boris Johnson has urged the West not to fall prey to Russia’s threat of nuclear war, but instead increase its supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.
The former British prime minister appeared during a breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos to discuss Ukraine with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy via video link.
Johnson said Russian leader Vladimir Putin wanted to portray it as a nuclear standoff between NATO and Russia, but the West should call its bluff. Absurd, he said. It will not use nuclear weapons.
People argue that we shouldn’t escalate and that we should be wary of doing things that further provoke Putin, he said. How can you escalate against a guy who is waging all-out war against a civilian population?
The appearance of Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in July after the Partygate scandal, at the gathering of the global elite in the Swiss Alps will spark fresh questions about his political ambitions amid speculation that the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip is planning a comeback. Rishi Sunak has decided not to attend the annual gathering amid persistently high inflation and the UK’s cost of living crisis, with Business Secretary Grant Shapps and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch, the UK government’s most prominent participants.
Johnson, who declined to answer questions about Sunaks’ absence from Davos, urged world leaders to stop worrying about Kremlinology and Putin’s motivation and inner circle.
It is quite difficult to understand what will happen in British politics, let alone the Kremlin.
He said Putin would not use nuclear weapons because the repercussions would be too great.
He will never do it because it would put [Russia] in a complete cryogenic paralysis, he would lose all the ground, all the states which give him the [benefit of the] Undoubtedly, the Indians, the Chinese, they would immediately turn massively against him.
Johnson echoed calls from Zelenskiy, who used several video addresses at the rally of senior politicians and business leaders to demand more heavy weapons, including Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
What we need to focus on is supporting Ukraine and giving Volodymyr Zelenskiy the tools he needs to finish the job, Johnson said. Give them the tanks. There is absolutely nothing to lose.
The panel featured Davos regulars including BlackRocks Larry Fink, US climate envoy John Kerry and Goldman Sachss David Solomon.
Fink, who heads the world’s largest fund manager, said rebuilding Ukraine would cost more than $750 billion.
Johnson, who has visited Ukraine four times since Russia invaded last February, was thanked personally by the Ukrainian leader during the video address.
Johnson once described Davos as a big constellation of egos involved in massive mutual orgies of adulation, and also banned his cabinet from attending soon after becoming prime minister in 2019.
Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves will speak in Davos on Thursday, with Starmer expected to tell attendees that Britain will be open for business under a Labor government.
Both men are keen to highlight their pro-business credentials and contrast to the old Labor regime, as well as capitalize on the chaos within Tory ranks after Liz Truss’ short-lived but disastrous tenure.
