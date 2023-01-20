Trump is wrong; Biden had the right to declassify the files as VP





After news broke that classified documents had been found in President Joe Bidens’ former office at a think tank in Washington, D.C. and his Delaware home, people were quick to draw comparisons between him and former President Donald Trump.

Biden and Trump are under separate investigation for possible mishandling of classified documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland has assigned special advocates to both cases. But in an interview with conservative journalist John Solomon, Trump said his own situation was different from Bidens in at least one key way.

Trump, who is running for president again, has periodically claimed that he has declassified documents in his possession. Biden, he said, could not offer the same defense:

“Well, you know, as vice president, (Biden) has no right to declassify,” Trump said in a Jan. 10 phone interview for “No Noise,” a video show that Solomon co- anime on the right-wing website Just the News. “They shouldn’t have been there. And all that time, I guess it was seven years, or nine years now, I hear. Really long periods of time.”

Video of Trump’s interview was shared on Facebook. It was reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to combat fake news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Meta, owners of Facebook and Instagram.)

We’ve seen similar statements shared elsewhere on social media. It was also amplified on Twitter by conservative lawmakers, including Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and during an interview on CNN by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky.

Spokespersons for Trump and Biden did not respond to our requests for comment.

A look at the law shows Trump wrong; Biden had the right to declassify documents while serving as vice president. Here’s what we know.

Documents found in Bidens’ office and home bore classification marks

On January 9, CBS News reported that lawyers for Bidens in November discovered documents, some with classification marks, at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC.

In a statement, Biden’s attorney, Richard Sauber, said the documents discovered “appear to be Obama-Biden administration records, including a small number of documents with classified marks.” Biden served as vice president from January 20, 2009 to January 20, 2017.

The White House later said six additional pages with classification marks were found at Bidens’ Wilmington, Delaware residence. The contents of the documents are not known to the public.

That story is still developing, but early reports have shown that the discovery of classified documents at Bidens’ office and residence differs from the seizure of documents at Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in several ways. The Biden team said it notified the National Archives and turned over the documents immediately after they were discovered, while the Trump team blocked efforts to retrieve the files from Mar-a-Lago for months, prompting the FBI to conduct its investigation. research in August.

Did Biden have the power to declassify documents while he was vice president?

The short answer: yes.

The official documents that govern classification and declassification come from presidential decrees. In 2009, President Barack Obama issued Executive Order 13526, titled “Classified National Security Information”.

Section 1.3 of this Ordinance grants the President and Vice President original classification authority, that is, the authority to initiate classification information.

Section 3.1 states that the information must be declassified or downgraded by, among others, “the officer who authorized the original classification, if that officer still holds the same position and has the original classification authority” .

This means that because Biden had the original classification authority as vice president, he also had the power to declassify the information he classified in the first place. We don’t know who initiated the classifications on the documents found at Bidens’ home and office.

Since 1940, most presidents have issued executive orders establishing rules on classification and declassification powers, according to a 2010 Congressional Research Service report. Trump has never issued his and so far neither has Biden. . Thus, Obama’s directive remains in effect.

Others with declassification authority include anyone who succeeds or supervises the person who originated the information, and officials who have been given declassification authority in writing by agency heads or senior officials of the agency.

Experts are divided on whether the vice president is seen as a watchdog of other agencies and has power to declassify their classified information.

Steven Aftergood, former director of the Federation of American Scientists Project on Government Secrecy, told PolitiFact that he believes Obama’s order has not solved this problem. However, he said the question almost never arises. “As a rule, vice presidents don’t normally launch their own declassification efforts independent of the White House or executive branch agencies,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tom Blanton, director of the National Security Archives, told Snopes that as the “original classification authority,” the vice president could declassify any federal document while still in custody. function, including those that others have designated as classified.

Bradley Moss, a lawyer who works on national security cases, told PolitiFact, “Under the strict terms of the language (of the executive orders), the incumbent can only declassify information that he originated or that has were provided by his successor. Presidents are rarely, if ever, the source of classified information, and the same goes for vice presidents.”

“There’s no real case precedent that I know of in which any of this was addressed, nor is it clear how it would be,” Moss added.

PolitiFact has reached out to Information Security Oversight Office Director Mark Bradley for an assertive stance as it implements Executive Order 13526. Bradleys staff said they had no comment.

Our decision

Trump said that as vice president, Biden had no right to declassify documents.

The applicable executive order on these matters is the one signed by Obama, which gives the vice president the power to classify and declassify documents.

There is some ambiguity about the order’s effect on the vice presidents’ ability to declassify documents originally classified by other agencies, but experts are divided on this unknown and note that it never been tested. It’s also unclear how any of this might apply to the documents in Biden’s case.

The general nature of Trump’s statement is refuted by the order. We assess Trump’s assertion as false.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2023/jan/19/donald-trump/trump-wrong-biden-did-have-right-declassify-record/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos