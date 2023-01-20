Bitter RNC presidential race troubled by questions over Trump’s loyalty





Republican President Ronna McDaniel, facing a surprisingly aggressive challenge to her leadership, has argued in recent weeks that she is in the best position to prevent former President Donald Trump from forming a third party if he does not win the nomination. 2024 GOP presidential election next year, according to multiple people involved in the conversations.

She made the comments as she privately campaigned among the 168 voting members of the Republican National Committee to be re-elected for another two-year term next week at a party meeting in California, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the private exchanges. A person close to McDaniel said she spoke about the need to ensure that all likely presidential candidates, including Trump critics, support the eventual nominee.

McDaniel has been challenged in her bid for a fourth term as party chair by a burgeoning and surprising coalition that spans both Trump opponents, who blame McDaniel for being too close to the former president, and some of Trump’s biggest public supporters, like the Arizona GOP chairwoman. Kelli Ward, who call for organizational reform.

They argued that Harmeet Dhillon, a Republican attorney whose firm has represented Trump and the RNC and who helped secure damages from adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Trump’s behalf, will be better placed to lead. the party. They also criticize McDaniel for Republican electoral disappointments in the three election cycles that have occurred since she became president.

The reality is that every time Donald Trump says JUMP, Ronna asks HOW HIGH, reads an email sent by Tennessee committee member Oscar Brock to about two dozen voting members on Thursday. Brock criticized McDaniel in the email for hiring current and former Trump advisers to work for the party and for allowing the RNC to play a role in Trump’s efforts to undermine President Biden’s 2020 election. .

Brock wrote that he now wants the party out of Trump. To do this, we must also move on from Ronna McDaniel, he wrote.

McDaniel’s allies remain confident they will prevail at next week’s meeting, when MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an avowed denier of the 2020 election result, will also be on the ballot. McDaniels’ team believes it has more than 100 committed voters, far more than the committee majority needed to win.

Republicans are a big tent party and we need to be united if we’re going to win in 2024, McDaniel said in a statement Thursday. It is in this spirit that I have led this campaign, and it is why I am honored to have won the trust and support of so many RNC members.

Dhillons advisers list just 28 mentions of RNC voters on their campaign website, along with mentions of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and conservative media figures such as Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson, Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro. Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk backed Dhillon, threatening to rally activists to demand the removal of RNC members who disregard grassroots demands.

Caroline Wren, Dhillon’s adviser, said there is a large contingency of members who publicly support McDaniel for fear of reprisals from his allies, but who will privately vote for Dhillon in a secret ballot. Many of the remaining votes Dhillons’ team hopes to secure come from critics of Trump within the party.

The RNC chairman’s job is to unite Republicans, so I commend Ronna McDaniel for her ability to unite all factions of the Republican Party against her candidacy, Wren said.

McDaniel and his allies, meanwhile, have argued that they are in the best position to maintain party unity, both because of his record in building the party over the past six years and because of his relationship with Trump. McDaniel blamed Dhillon for increasing divisions within the party.

I’m sick of the scapegoat This person hasn’t done enough and I’m going to attack him, McDaniel said this month on Ruthless, a podcast run by Republican political consultants. I hear this coming my way, and I think it’s really unfounded and unfair, especially from a committee member in a leadership role who is now throwing darts, when she could have been asking questions really productive throughout and she didn’t.

McDaniel said she would hold a completely gender-neutral primary season and has already started a process to guide presidential nomination debates. Since Trump declared his candidacy, the National Party has stopped paying the former president’s legal bills in an investigation led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, an investigation Republican leaders have called political.

Dhillon, an RNC member from California, founded a law firm that represented Trump during the House investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and during the legal dispute with Daniels, who accused Trump of an extramarital affair. . Dhillon called the Jan. 6 congressional investigation a purely political witch hunt.

It was an honor for my team to represent President Trump, Dhillon wrote after the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ordered Daniels to pay Trump’s legal fees. Dhillons has also worked for the RNC, representing party officials before the January 6 committee and helping to sue Google over its handling of party fundraising emails.

I have publicly and repeatedly promised that as chairman of the RNC, I will ensure that the RNC is neutral in both appearance and substance during the primary, Dhillon said in a statement to The Washington Post.

Bill Palatucci, a committee member from New Jersey, said he would not vote for McDaniel to become president again because of her work with Trump over the past few years and her refusal to condemn the former president for having criticized other Republican lawmakers. Although he did not agree to vote for Dhillon, he said she told him that her work for Trump was in the context of legal representation, not personal allegiance.

He said he suspected McDaniel was on weaker ground than she acknowledged with voting party members.

Her followers keep telling me she’s got it all together, Palatucci said of McDaniel. She works pretty hard if she has it all in hand.

Other critics of Trump and McDaniel within the party have expressed skepticism about Dhillon’s ability to chart a new direction or garner enough votes, in part because of his decision to work with the likes of Kirk, Ward and Wren, who recently advised Kari Lake, a failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate and helped organize the public rally on the National Mall on January 6, 2021.

Harmeet surrounded herself with the wrong people, said another voting member, who spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly. Harmeet’s argument is that Ronna is a loser and has a lot of consultants and others getting rich, and the RNC is totally inefficient. Ronna’s argument is that Harmeet would put crazy people in charge of the Republican Party.

McDaniel has also received support from conservative radio host Erick Erickson, who said this week that after initially opposing McDaniel, he was persuaded by other elected Republicans to support her.

They said, Actually, you kind of want to keep her there. Because she’s one of the few people who’s been able to bridge the gap between people who don’t like Trump and people who like Trump, Erickson said.

The end result is unlikely to be clear until Republicans gather in Dana Point, Calif., for a Jan. 25-27 meeting.

It’s not like running for Congress. It’s like running for class president. Everybody knows everybody, said Ron Kaufman, a longtime Massachusetts committee member and current party treasurer. He supports McDaniel and expects her to win.

RNC campaign meetings are like a convention, Kaufman said. Once a convention begins, rumors make a difference and the things that are said make a difference.

