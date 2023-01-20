Trump sanctioned for frivolous Hillary Clinton lawsuit





A federal judge on Thursday imposed nearly $1 million in fines on former President Donald Trump and his attorney for filing a since-dismissed ‘frivolous’ lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others, who claimed they attempted to rig the 2016 presidential election in his favor. by smearing Trump.

“We are faced with a legal action that should never have been brought, which was completely frivolous, both factually and legally, and which was brought in bad faith for an improper purpose,” Judge John wrote. Middlebrooks in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in its order sanctioning Trump.

The judge in his order noted that “Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge against political adversaries.”

“He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process, and he cannot be considered a litigant blindly following the advice of an attorney,” Middlebrooks wrote.

“He knew very well the impact of his actions…As such, I find that sanctions should be imposed on Mr. Trump and his lead counsel, Ms. [Alina] Habba.”

Under the order, Republican Trump and Habba are jointly and severally liable for the total amount of the penalties imposed by the judge: $937,989.39.

“The amount of fees awarded in this case, while reasonable, is substantial,” Middlebrooks noted.

He called the pleadings filed in the case by Habba “abusive litigation tactics,” and said the original lawsuit and a subsequent 186-page amended complaint “were written to advance the political narrative, and not to remedy the legal injury caused by a defendant”.

“The Amended Complaint is a hodgepodge of disconnected, often intangible events, followed by an implausible conclusion,” Middlebrooks wrote.

“This is a deliberate attempt to harass; to tell a story without considering the facts.”

Habba did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the order.

Trump, who is seeking the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, filed suit in March against Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee.

The other 30 defendants included the Democratic National Commission, former DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Clinton campaign leader John Podesta, law firm Perkins Coie, research firm Fusion GPS, former FBI officials James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. , as well as Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence operative who authored the notorious opposition research report “Trump-Russia dossier” ahead of the election.

The lawsuit, seeking $70 million in damages, accused the defendants of conspiring to “weave a false narrative” during the 2016 election that Trump and his campaign colluded with Russia in their efforts to win the race.

The lawsuit claimed that Clinton and other defendants tampered with evidence, misled law enforcement and engaged in other shenanigans that “made even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.”

Middlebrooks previously dismissed the lawsuit against Clinton and all other defendants “with prejudice,” which bars Trump from filing the lawsuit again.

MIddlebrooks’ order is the latest in a series of embarrassing legal setbacks for Trump, which have included the criminal conviction last month by a New York state court of his Manhattan-based real estate company, The Trump Organization, for a multi-year tax avoidance scheme. .

Trump and his company also face a major civil lawsuit from the New York Attorney General over an alleged scheme to misrepresent the valuation of real estate assets for profit, and Trump is also being sued by writer E. Jean. Carroll, who accuses her of rape. her in the mid-1990s in New York.

A Georgia state grand jury recently completed gathering evidence and hearing testimony in an ongoing criminal investigation into whether Trump unlawfully attempted to nullify the 2020 election results of the United States. State he lost.

And federal prosecutors are investigating Trump for his attempt to overturn his national election loss to President Joe Biden, and for taking government documents to his residence in Florida when he left office.

