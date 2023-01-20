Ankara slams UK weekly The Economist for ‘cheap propaganda’ on Turkey





ANKARA Türkiye’s communications director, Fahrettin Altun, harshly criticized the London weekly The Economist on Thursday for making “cheap propaganda” about Turkey. “Here we go again! The Economist is recycling its intellectually lazy, dull and willfully ignorant portrayal of Turkey. blatant propaganda. “Scandalous headlines and provocative images could help them sell their so-called newspaper, so we commend them for their ingenious marketing techniques! But we must remind the public that this is sensationalist journalism based on the cheap propaganda and misinformation,” Altun said on Twitter. Altun’s remarks came after The Economist published an article calling on foreigners to pay attention to Türkiye’s upcoming elections and claimed the country was “on the brink of disaster” under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “The Turkish people have repeatedly demonstrated their commitment to democracy, equality and freedom. Our political system has suffered many tribulations, including a treacherous coup attempt in 2016, when our people poured his blood to save our democracy. “When our President Erdogan called on our citizens to resist the putschists, their response was a lesson for the ages. The so-called journalists and editors of The Economist obviously never bothered to provide decent journalism on our people’s struggle for our democracy,” Altun said. Altun noted, “In large part, this is due to their inexplicable and continued hatred against our democratically elected president, who has won every election he has participated in,” adding, “If you can’t bother to investigate on how and why the Turkish public trusts Erdogan, why should you be taken seriously?! “Our country is heading into a new election season where there is a lively debate about how to solve our problems. There is real democratic politics going on and the opposition has been trying to figure out its strategy for months now.” He also stressed that the dynamism of Turkish democracy and the people’s ownership of its political system are “very strong”. “I am convinced that The Economist will never bother to report on what is really happening in Turkey. I just want to warn unsuspecting readers of their sad state!” Altun added. The Anadolu Agency website contains only part of the news offered to subscribers of the AA News Broadcast System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

