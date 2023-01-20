A taste of Boris Johnson’s book – POLITICO





Welcome to Declassified, a weekly comedy column. As you may have heard, Boris Johnson has signed a deal to write a book about his time as British Prime Minister. Songs suggested by funny people on social media include “Amazing”, “Clownfall” and “The Cock, The Thief, His Wives And Their Lovers”. Arabella Pike, publishing director at publisher William Collins, said: ‘This will be a Prime Minister’s memoir like no other’, which is a strange thing to say as the books are always meant to be ‘like no other’ , otherwise they would be copies of other books, which is frowned upon in the literary world, if not in german university. After a fierce battle over rights (won not by paying the most money but by stealing pages from a trash can), Declassified has an exclusive excerpt from Johnson’s book. Enjoy. April 12, 2022. “I was woken up by the sorry postman, postman. I really can’t figure out this alarm clock thing. Anyway, a great British postman. The best in the world. For for a second, I had no idea where I was; I don’t know if I was at home or at Jennifer Arcuri’s after a busy night, uh, discussing tech policy. Turns out the post guy or the chappess was delivering a fine, fixed penalty notice for attending my own birthday party, nothing less. Something to do with that damn coronavirus. But if a guy can’t celebrate his own birthday in the company of dozens of friends, colleagues and anonymous officials, I don’t know what’s happened to this great country. Turns out there was some kind of lockdown that meant ordinary people couldn’t attend the funerals of close relatives. Looks awful. Who is responsible here? It’s me. Anyway, I found the 50 I needed to pay the fine in the pocket of an old pair of pants.; sent a birthday card to one of my children (I don’t know if it’s actually the birthday of one of my children, but I assume it is); read the telegraph, this beautiful literary organ, although less good than when I worked there; and went back to bed. Woke up 10 minutes later by an assistant. Turns out I have to apologize for being the first Prime Minister to be fined (I think I’ll just copy what Rishi Sunak says). No release date has yet been set for the full book. Johnson is of course no stranger to being an author. He has written a biography of Winston Churchill as well as works of fiction, including children’s books The Perils Of Pushy Parents and “The Conservative Party Manifesto”. LEGENDS CONTEST “ABBA meeting is coming to Davos.” Can you do better? E-mail [email protected] or on Twitter @pdallisonesque The last time we gave you this photo: Thanks for all the entries. Here’s the best of our mailbag, there’s no price other than the gift of laughter, which I think we can all agree is worth far more than money or booze. “So I said: tanks, but no reservoirs!” by Joël Horowitz. Paul Dalison is POLITICS ‘s publisher of slot machine news.

