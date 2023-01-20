Donald Trump misidentified photo of rape accuser E Jean Carroll as his ex-wife Marla Maples, deposition claims





Deposition pages released by a US judge this week show former President Donald Trump mistaking journalist EJane Carroll for his ex-wife Marla Maples.

Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for defamation and an alleged rape at a department store in the mid-1990s.

Mr Trump denies the allegation.

The transcript of Mr Trump’s five-and-a-half-hour deposition shows he incorrectly identifies Ms Carroll as his ex-wife and mother of one of his children, Marla Maples.

Mr Trump has previously claimed he has never met Ms Carroll and said she was “not my type”.

Mrs Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan, questioned Mr Trump about the black and white photograph which shows him with Mrs Carroll, her husband and Trump’s wife, Ivana Trump, who died last July at the age of 73 years old.

Here is a transcript of the deposition featuring Mr. Trump, Ms. Kaplan and Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba. It begins with Mr. Trump pointing to Ms. Carroll in the photo:

Trump: “It’s Marla.”

Kaplan: “You’re saying Marla is in that photo?”

Trump: “That’s Marla, yeah. That’s my wife.”

Habba: “No, it’s Carroll.”

Trump: “Oh, I see.”

Who is John Carroll? Actress and model Marla Maples was married to Donald Trump from 1993 to 1999 and is the mother of Tiffany Trump. (Reuters: Jeff Christensen)

EJean Carroll is an American journalist, best known for her advice column “Ask EJean” which ran in Elle magazine from 1993 to 2020.

She has contributed to magazines such as The Atlantic, Vanity Fair and Rolling Stone, as well as serving as an editor for Outside, Esquire and Playboy, becoming Playboy’s first female editor.

In 2019 she published her novel Why do we need men? : A modest proposal that contained the allegation of sexual assault against Mr. Trump.

Ms Carroll says she bumped into Trump, then a property developer, at the high-end Bergdorf Goodman store in 1995 or 1996.

She wrote that he asked her to help pick out a gift for “a girl” and eventually suggested lingerie.

He suggested Ms Carroll try on a see-through bodysuit, she said, and after an exchange of pleasantries they went to a dressing room.

She says Mr Trump then pushed her against a wall, pulled down her pantyhose and raped her as she struggled until she finally freed herself and ran away.

Ms Carroll said there were no attendants in the cloakroom.

She did not file a complaint with the police, but said she had told two journalist friends who confirmed that they had been told.

Mr Trump has denied the allegations.

E. Jean Carroll on The Ask E. Jean Show in the mid 1990s. (Supplied: Pan Macmillan Australia) Why is EJean Carroll suing Donald Trump?

Initially, Ms Carroll sued Mr Trump for defamation after he said she was ‘totally lying’, the accusation was ‘fake news’ and she was ‘not my type’ in response to the allegations.

“No pictures? No surveillance? No video? No reports? No vendors around??” he said in one of the various statements and interviews.

“People should pay dearly for such false accusations.”

Because the alleged attack happened so long ago, Ms Carroll would normally have missed the legal window to sue him.

E. Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in the mid-1990s. (AP: Stephen Chernin)

However, in May 2022, New York passed the Adult Survivors Act which provided a one-year “window” for claims that would otherwise be barred by the state’s usual statute of limitations for civil suits.

In September of that year, Ms. Carroll sued Mr. Trump for sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

What else did the transcript of the deposition show?

In October 2022, the former president underwent a five-and-a-half-hour deposition ahead of an April 2023 trial on the case.

As well as Mr Trump misidentifying Ms Carroll, he also accused her of being a ‘crazy job’ and ‘sick, mentally ill’.

While twisting an interview Ms Carroll had given with CNN reporter Anderson Cooper, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Ms Carroll had said she found rape “sexy”.

“She actually indicated that she liked it. Okay? She liked it until the commercial break,” Mr. Trump said. “Actually, I think she said it was sexy, didn’t she?” She said it was very sexy to be raped. Didn’t she say that?

Ms Kaplan, Ms Carroll’s lawyer, then tried to get Mr Trump to rape her client.

“So sir, I just want to confirm: is this your testimony that EJean Carroll said she loved being sexually assaulted by you?”

Mr Trump replied: “Well, based on her interview with Anderson Cooper, I think that’s what happened. And we can define that I think she said rape was sexy , which is not the case, by the way.

What Carroll had said in her writings and in Mr. Cooper’s interview was that she didn’t like to use the word rape because other people “think rape is sexy.” She said she preferred the term “combat”.

Late in the deposition, Ms Kaplan confronted Mr Trump with the accusations made by two dozen women against him, asking: “They’re all sick too, aren’t they?”

Mr Trump replied: “I don’t know any of these people or very many of them. I mean, every now and then you get I think a lot of famous people have accusations against them, and a lot of them are fake and some of them are real. But in my case”

“None of this is true?” Mrs. Kaplan interrupted him.

“I would say. I mean, I don’t see any. I mean, you didn’t show me anything,” Trump replied, according to the transcript.

A trial in April 2023 is scheduled for the case.

