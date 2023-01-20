Federal judge fines Trump and lawyers over $900,000 for ‘continuing pattern of abuse of court’





A Florida federal judge on Thursday fined former President Trump and his legal team more than $900,000 for what he called an “ongoing pattern” of misusing the court to pursue political interests in response to a “frivolous” case against the former senator and secretary of state. Hillary Clinton State.

“This case should never have been brought. Its inadequacy as a legal claim was obvious from the outset. No reasonable attorney would have filed it. Intended for political purposes, none of the charges in the Amended Complaint involved a valid legal claim,” U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks, appointed by former President Clinton, wrote in the order. The case in question had already been dismissed.

“A continuing pattern of misuse of the courts by Mr. Trump and his attorneys undermines the rule of law, portrays judges as partisans, and diverts resources from those who have suffered actual legal harm,” the judge continued in the burning prescription.

Middlebrooks declared Trump and his attorneys, including lead attorney Alina Habba, jointly liable and imposed the nearly $1 million penalty in his second such action against Habba Madaio & Associates.

Judge denies Navarro’s motion to dismiss Meta contempt of Congress case, Twitter urges Supreme Court to keep controversial tech protection in place

Trump claimed in the dismissed case against Hillary Clinton and others that they tried to undermine the 2016 presidential election, in which Trump and Clinton faced off as Republican and Democratic candidates, respectively.

The final searing 46-page order revealed that Trump and his lawyers brought the case in bad faith as part of what Middlebrooks called a ‘bigger plan, or at least a playbook’ of Trump and his lawyers. to abuse the courts for political purposes. The judge presented ‘telling signs’ of this conduct, including ‘provocative and boastful rhetoric’, ‘a political narrative picked up from rallies’, a disregard for legal principles, attacks on the media and ‘when a decision is unfavorable , accusations of bias on the part of the judges”.

“Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge against political adversaries. He is the mastermind of the strategic abuse of the judicial process,” the order reads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/3820675-federal-judge-sanctions-trump-attorneys-over-900000-for-a-continuing-pattern-of-misuse-of-the-courts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos