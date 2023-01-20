Erdogan begins to behave conditionally





Tight government control extends to the seizure of many properties. One such property is the Sanasarian Han Building, in Istanbul, which was confiscated in 1930. In 2011, the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul began legal proceedings to recover this precious property. After numerous setbacks, the Constitutional Court decided to return the property to the community in December, just in time for Mr. Erdogans’ electoral gamble. In a separate move, members of the Turkish Football Federation visited the Armenian Patriarchate this week to invite the patriarch to a football match on March 25 between the Armenian and Turkish national teams. Some positive movements have been recorded at the state level with Armenia. On January 6, the Armenian Foreign Ministry announced that Turkey had lifted the ban on direct cargo flights with Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called the move a positive step. Armenian Special Negotiator Ruben Rubinyan and his Turkish counterpart, retired Ambassador Serdar Kilic, met to improve relations between the two countries. They have met four times over the past year in different capitals. Now they have decided to move these negotiations to Armenia and Turkey. As a result, agreements have been reached to open the border to citizens of third countries. It is reported that technical works are underway to open the land border between the two countries, although Erdogan has made this decision conditional on the signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. It seems that Turkey has temporarily relegated the task of harassing Armenia to Baku, so that it can emerge with an innocent face turned towards the global political community. There is no reason to applaud Turkey’s actions, as any expression of gratitude can turn into a political tool in its hands to be presented to its partners as favors towards its victims. Now, it remains to be seen what Mr. Erdogans will move in the region and in world politics. The elections are not far away and coalitions are forming at the moment. Mr Erdogan’s longtime nemesis is Istanbul’s combative mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, who challenged the Erdogan AK party in the 2019 Istanbul municipal elections and won. Erdogan canceled the results and demanded a new one. This time around, in 2022, Imamoglu won by a bigger margin. Although he has not announced his candidacy for the presidency, Erdogan fears the prospect and has arrested him, found him guilty and sentenced him to a two-year suspended prison sentence for insulting government officials. Another unannounced candidate is the powerful mayor of Ankara, Mansur Yavas. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the 75-year-old leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), asked these two potential rivals to clear my way. I will be the opposition candidate. At present, the Erdogans AK party has formed the People’s Alliance with the National Movement Party (MHP), an extremist nationalist party known as the Gray Wolves. The opposition has come together in a coalition they call the Table of Six, the largest party being Kilicdaroglus, a former Kemalist party. These six parties left out the progressive People’s Democratic Party (HDP) because of the latter’s pro-Kurdish leanings. (Armenian MP Garo Paylan is a member of this party.) The two party leaders, Selahattin Demirtas and Figen Yuksedag, were stripped of parliamentary immunity and imprisoned on bogus charges for years. Many intellectuals, academics and politicians have been sentenced to long prison terms and are waiting for the end of the Erdogan era to return the country to a democratic republic. The next election will decide whether they will continue to languish in prison or see Mr. Erdogan retire.

