India slams BBC documentary Narendra Modi, broadcaster defends it

The Indian government has slammed a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it “propaganda”, but the company is sticking to its guns.

The first episode of the two-part documentary “India: The Modi Question” aired on BBC Two on January 17.

The description of the episode on the BBC website reads: “Narendra Modi’s post as Prime Minister has been hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates the truth behind these allegations and examines Modi’s backstory to explore further questions about his policies regarding India’s largest religious minority.

The documentary was not screened in India.

On January 19, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said, “Note that this was not screened in India. So I will only comment in the context of what I have heard and what my colleagues have seen. Let me make it very clear that we believe this is a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. Bias, lack of objectivity and, frankly, a lingering colonial mindset are plainly visible.

“If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who peddle this narrative again. This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly, we do not wish to honor such efforts,” Bagchi added.

A BBC spokesperson said The variety: “The BBC is committed to highlighting important issues around the world. The documentary series examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies in relation to these tensions. This has been the source of considerable reporting and interest both in India and around the world in recent years.

“The documentary has been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards. A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we presented a range of opinions – this includes responses from BJP members [India’s ruling party]. We have offered the Indian government the right to respond to questions raised in the series – they have refused to respond,” the spokesperson added.

The documentary tackles the 2002 communal riots in the western Indian state of Gujarat, of which Modi was chief minister at the time, which left 790 Muslims and 254 Hindus dead, according to official figures. A decade later, a special investigation team appointed by India’s Supreme Court exonerated Modi, saying the leader had taken steps to control the situation.

On January 18, British MP Imran Hussain, cited the documentary during Prime Minister’s Questions, saying senior diplomats had reported that the massacre could not have taken place had it not been for the “climate of impunity” created by Modi and that he was, in Foreign Affairs, in the words of the Commonwealth and Development Office, “directly responsible” for the violence.

Hussain asked British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: “Given that hundreds of people have been brutally killed and families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, the Prime minister agree with his foreign ministry diplomats that Modi was directly responsible? What else does the Foreign Ministry know about Modi’s involvement in this serious act of ethnic cleansing?

Sunak replied: “The UK Government’s position on this is clear and long standing, and it has not changed. Of course, we don’t condone persecution anywhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the member has made. sir put forward.

The second part of the documentary, which is due to air on January 24, could potentially be even more incendiary. It “examines the track record of Narendra Modi’s government after his re-election in 2019. A series of controversial policies – the removal of Kashmir’s special status guaranteed by Article 370 of the Indian constitution and a citizenship law that many believe treated Muslims unfairly – accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus,” according to the BBC episode description.

“Modi and his government reject any suggestion that their policies reflect bias against Muslims, but these policies have been repeatedly criticized by human rights organizations such as Amnesty International. This organization has now closed its offices in Delhi following the freezing of its bank accounts as part of an investigation into financial irregularities, according to the Indian government, a charge denied by Amnesty,” the description concludes.