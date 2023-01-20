Trump’s NFTs come back from the dead: 800% increase in daily sales





Donald Trump’s NFT Collection condensed much of the wild volatility of the NFT space in its first five weeks: it faced widespread ridicule but eventually sold, then saw the prices and sales increase before collapsing rapidly. Now sales are skyrocketing again.

The total daily sales volume of the official Trump Digital Trading Cards collection increased nearly 800% from Tuesday to Wednesday, rising from around $34,000 on Tuesday to over $306,000 yesterday.

That’s according to data from analytics platform CryptoSlam, which shows continued momentum with some $241,000 in sales so far today. At one point this morning, the site showed a 1,900% increase in 24-hour trading volume compared to the previous benchmark.

The number of NFTs traded has increased day by day, as has the average sale price. On Tuesday, CryptoSlam saw a total of 115 transactions at an average sale price of $296 worth of ETH per NFT. Yesterday, however, counts jumped to 704 NFTs traded at an average of $435 each. So far today, the average sale price is around $670.

According to data from NFT Floor Price, which tracks the cheapest NFT price for projects across major markets, the starting price has nearly doubled from $235 of ETH at the start of Wednesday to $454 at the time of writing this article. It briefly topped $500 this morning.

Although there is no concrete reason for the sudden increase in activity, some on Crypto Twitter believe the growing demand is linked to a report that the disgraced former US President is planning a comeback. to major social media networks. He was banned from Facebook and Twitter for instigating the January 6 attacks on the United States Capitol.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Trump’s team asked Facebook to reinstate its accounts, based on documents it reviewed. His Twitter account was recently unblocked by Elon Musk after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO (and Dogecoin aficionado) bought the social media platform late last year.

Trump launched his NFT trading card collection on December 15, with the 45,000 digital collectibles minted on Polygon, an Ethereum sidechain featuring the former politician as a superhero, cowboy, astronaut and in d other fantastic roles. The $99 collectibles each offered a chance to win a special perk, like dinner or a meeting with Trump.

An NFT is a blockchain token that represents ownership of a unique item, including digital assets such as collectibles, artwork, and profile pictures (PFP). The NFT market produced around $25 billion in organic trade volume in 2021 and then again in 2022, although sales and prices have fallen sharply in recent months.

Despite widespread criticism of the Trumps project as a cash grab, even from some of his own supporters, the 44,000 NFTs offered in the public sale (another 1,000 were held up) sold out within 24 hours. Secondary market prices surged in the days that followed, with the starting price nearing $1,000 on December 17 as Saturday Night Live skewered the project.

Daily trading volume topped $3.5 million on that date, but fell sharply soon after. The project hit a daily low of just over $21,000 in NFT trades on January 8, which is a 99% drop from the peak day. Prices also dropped, but owners of the cheapest listed collectibles were still asking for at least double the original price.

It is common for NFT projects to peak quickly amid FOMO (fear of missing out) hype among collectors and investors, especially pinball machines who are looking for lively projects with quick returns. Most projects don’t maintain that kind of momentum for a long period of time.

But as with coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, commercial demand for NFT projects can be easily swayed by social media sentiment.

