Judge Fines Trump, Habba Nearly $1 Million Over Completely Frivolous Lawsuit Against Clinton





The judge ordered Trump and Habba to pay $938,000 to cover court costs for the 31 defendants linked by Trump in his year-old lawsuit. This is the second time Middlebrooks has sanctioned Habba in the Clinton lawsuit. The first time was a $50,000 order sought by a single defendant, Charles Dolan. The new round of sanctions was requested by the remaining defendants.

In the new order, Hillary Clinton got the largest amount of fees for a single defendant: nearly $172,000.

It’s the latest legal setback for Trump, who continues to face peril in advancing criminal investigations and civil lawsuits related to his efforts to nullify the 2020 election and his retention of sensitive national security records in his office. Mar-a-Lago estate after leaving office.

Middlebrook’s ruling included a point-by-point recitation of flaws in Trump’s original lawsuit, noting that it was often flawed, misrepresented or selected from key documents he said supported claims of a grand Clinton conspiracy. and the Justice Department to target Trump for criminal prosecution.

The amended complaint is a hodgepodge of disconnected, often immaterial events, followed by an implausible conclusion. This is a deliberate attempt at harassment; tell a story without considering the facts, wrote Middlebrooks, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton.

He specifically cited Trump’s claim that Clinton conspired with former FBI Director James Comey to seek a lawsuit against Trump, which Middlebrooks says never happened in a categorically absurd way. He also noted that Trump and Habba repeatedly misinterpreted the findings of Special Counsel Robert Muellers’ report. They also cited Russian intelligence shared by then-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe with Senator Lindsey Graham as the basis for one of their claims, not noting that it was Russian intelligence and that Ratcliffe said they were unverified.

Mr. Trumps’ attorneys saw no professional impediment or irony in relying on Russian intelligence as a good-faith basis for their allegation, Middlebrooks wrote.

In his order, Middlebrooks cited Habbas’s attacks on him in an interview with Fox News, which he said continued to misrepresent the facts of the case and make baseless allegations of wrongdoing by judges. and federal magistrates. He also recounted a litany of other cases filed by Trump and his attorneys that bore similar hallmarks of frivolity.

