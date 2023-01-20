New BBC documentary puts Narendra Modi back in the dock

It reveals a secret UK Foreign Office report that found Narendra Modi guilty in the 2002 riots in Gujarat.



That the UK government found Narendra Modi guilty in the 2002 Gujarat riots is the most important finding of the first episode of the BBC’s two-part investigative TV documentary, India: the Modi question, which aired in Britain on January 17.

Shortly after the riots, the British Foreign Office launched an investigation. The BBC documentary claims that the findings of the hitherto classified probes are being released for the first time.

According to the program, the investigation carried out by a British diplomat was entitled: Subject: Gujarat pogrom. His summary read: Extent of violence far greater than reported. At least 2,000 killed. Widespread systematic rape of Muslim women. 138,000 internal refugees. The targeted destruction of all Muslim businesses in Hindu and mixed Hindu-Muslim areas.

He goes on to state: Violence planned, perhaps months in advance, and politically motivated. The aim was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas. Run by VHP (Hindu extremist organization), under the protection of the state government. Reconciliation impossible as long as Modi remains chief minister.

The report then went into detail: Their (the campaign of systematic Hindu mob violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing. Further: The VHP (Vishwa Hindu Parishad) could not have inflicted so much damage without the climate of impunity created by the state government.

Finally, and most devastating, the UK Foreign Office report stated: Narendra Modi is directly responsible.

Almost simultaneously, the European Union had also launched an investigation. According to the BBC, she found that ministers (from the Gujarat government) had taken an active part in the violence and that senior police officers had been instructed not to intervene in the riots.

According to the report: Reliable contacts tell us that Modi met with senior police officers on February 27 (2002) and ordered them not to intervene in the riots.

The BBC, however, also admits on the show that police contacts deny the encounter took place. She explains that by accepting that such instructions were issued, the police would in fact be admitting that they carried out the orders and would therefore become involved.

The documentary also highlights a series of denials from Modis supporters. Even though RB Sreekumar, head of police intelligence in Gujarat, and Sanjiv Bhatt, another policeman, had argued that Modi had indeed imposed the diktat, witnesses for the chief minister countered that neither Sreekumar nor Bhatt were present at the meeting. the relevant meeting. In 2022, both were charged with fabrication. Bhatt is in any case serving a life sentence for another case.

The documentary mentions how, during the riots, the house of Congress party MP Ehsan Jafris was surrounded by Hindu zealots crying out for his blood. A first-hand account tells how he phoned Modi for police help. The Chief Minister denied receiving the call. Jafri was hacked to death.

The documentary also recorded that Haren Pandya, a Gujarat government minister, testified to a Jesuit priest that Modi had issued the aforementioned orders. But his presence at the meeting was also contradicted. In the show, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy gives his opinion on Pandya’s death to the BBC, calling it tragic and suspicious.

Regarding the documentary, a former Indian foreign minister remarked: I don’t recall any other prime minister friend receiving such criticism on the BBC. So that raises an obvious question: why did the BBC decide to air this explosive film about the Gujarat riots now? The British government is currently engaged in delicate negotiations with its Indian counterpart to arrive at an ambitious trade treaty.

The answer lies in the fact that, although the BBC is a public broadcaster governed by a royal charter and funded by the license fees of every British television household, it zealously protects its editorial independence. There is no need to push the impending release of the film to the UK Foreign Office, which would most certainly have opposed the idea.

Jack Straw, who was Foreign Secretary under Prime Minister Tony Blair at the time of the riots, is the one who set up the investigation. Previously as Home Secretary, he instituted the Freedom of Information Act in 2000. In 2015, he was a member of a committee set up to review the law. Straws’ closeness to the UK’s Information Commission may have played a role in the declassification of the Foreign Offices clandestine investigation report.

The BBC, of ​​course, enjoys disproportionate weight with British administrative and quasi-state authorities compared to other media organisations. A request from any other outlet would likely have been thwarted by the Foreign Office on the grounds that disclosure at the current juncture, when Modi is in power in India, would cause awkward ripples in bilateral relations.

Straw, who is a commentator on the documentary, said of the investigative report: It was very shocking. These were very serious complaints; that Chief Minister Modi has played a fairly active role in withdrawing the police and tacitly encouraging Hindu extremists. It was a pretty blatant example of political involvement in preventing the police from doing their job, which was to protect both communities, Hindus and Muslims. He goes on to point out: This is obviously a stain on his (Modis) reputation. There’s no getting out of it.

quite menacing



While the film is mostly based on compelling archive footage and interviews, seen alongside the Foreign Office report, Modi’s portrayal is that of a chilling communalist. His attitude towards a BBC interviewer when he called an election in 2002 to capitalize on Hindu Gujarati feelings following the riots, was, as the person described it on air, quite menacing. The interviewer had asked: So Muslims who would say they are still terrified, they are still afraid to return home, they still feel that the people who murdered their loved ones have not been brought to justice. What would you tell them?

Modi responded aggressively in broken English: I disagree with your analysis. I disagree with your information. This absolutely wrong information for you. Where you picked up this kind of waste from, I don’t know.

Interviewer: And the independent reports that have already come out about what happened

Modi interrupted: They have no right to talk about internal affairs of any government. I’m very, very clear in my mind. If they did, they did wrong.

Interviewer: Do you think you should have done things differently?

Modi: Yes. An area where I was very, very weak. It was the way to deal with the media.

During most of the interaction, he glared at the woman, waving his left index finger at her as he spoke.

Modi visited Britain in 2003 at the invitation of Hindu fundamentalist groups, much against Whitehall’s wishes. The UK Home Office said at the time: We know he is going to the UK. He is not visiting at the invitation of Her Majesty’s Government and the Government does not plan to have contact with him while he is here.

The late Ambassador Satyabrata Pal (who died in 2019 following a freak accident a few years earlier) was India’s Deputy High Commissioner at the time. He wrote: The Foreign Minister (Yashwant Sinha) had visited Prime Minister Vajpayee, who agreed that the visit was undesirable and should be terminated. But apparently due to pressure from the Sangh Parivar, it worked.

While Modi was in the UK, an application to a London court for a warrant for his arrest narrowly failed. The British lawyer who moved the court in the case, Imran Khan, appears on the documentary to say: Knowing what we know now and the information we have now, if we had that at the time, I’m pretty sure a summons would have been issued for Modis’ arrest.

The United Kingdom imposed a diplomatic boycott and a in facttravel ban against Modi around 2005. Around the same time, the US administration also revoked his visa.

Later, in November 2022, while explaining the granting of immunity to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman, in a trial in the United States, the latter’s State Department spokesperson cited the suspension of the cancellation of the Modis visa as a precedent albeit temporary since he is head of government of a country with which Washington wants to do business.

In a caption, the documentary states: More than 30 people in India refused to take part in this series out of fear for their safety. It also records: The Indian government declined to comment on the allegations made in this film.

The film ends with the comment: History is being rewritten, with reference to the current situation in India. The second part of the film focusing on the period since Modis’ re-election in 2019 will be released on January 24.

Expressing strong objection to the BBC documentary, External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said it was a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative.

Based in London, Ashis Ray has been a foreign correspondent for 45 years, working mainly for the BBC and CNN, where he was an editor. He was also an Academic Visitor to St Antonys College, Oxford.