Trump calls for political journalists to be jailed for Dobbs abortion leak

Trump hit out at reporters who published a draft of a major opinion on abortion. He called for the arrest of the journalists so that they divulge the identity of the lessor. Supreme Court investigators said Thursday they were unable to determine the identity of the lessor. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the jailing of journalists who published a leaked draft opinion on a major abortion decision last May.

“Arrest the reporter, the editor, the publisher – you’ll get your answer fast,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social, hours after the Supreme Court released a report finding that investigators didn’t have not yet identified the lessor.

“Stop playing games and wasting time! added the former president.

Politico first published a copy of the draft opinion in the monumental case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, on May 2. Chief Justice John Roberts assigned the court marshal to investigate the leak a day later. But after eight months of investigation, which included interviews with nearly 100 court staff and an assessment of the court’s computer systems, the court could not determine who was behind the leak.

The news seemed to upset Trump, who shared his disapproval on social media.

“The Supreme Court has just announced that it is unable to find out, even with the help of our FBI ‘crack’, who was responsible for the R v Wade scandal,” Trump wrote. “They’ll never know, and it’s important that they know. So go to the reporter and ask him who it was. If you don’t give him the answer, put anybody in jail until let the answer be given. You can add the editor and publisher to the list. Stop playing games, this leak can’t happen. It won’t be long until the name of this slime is revealed!”

Nine minutes after his first tirade against reporters, Trump called for their arrest in a follow-up post.

Politico declined Insider’s request for comment.

Although investigators were unable to determine who leaked the plan, they found that some Supreme Court employees had told their spouses and partners about it, calling the behavior a breach of the court’s confidentiality procedures. The report also highlighted numerous shortcomings in the Court’s recordkeeping and security practices, and offered recommendations to address them, including restricting the distribution of sensitive documents via hard copies, emails and outdoor cell phones.

The draft opinion, written by Judge Samuel Alito, showed that a majority of the justices appeared set to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The judges finally did so in the June 24 court decision. At least 13 states have completely banned abortion or restricted the procedure since then.

