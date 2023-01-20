The West has “a vaccine against Russian tyranny” more weapons





Zelensky (left) speaks with moderator Fareed Zakaria during the Ukrainian breakfast on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Photo: Dave Lawler/Axios

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged his Western partners to deliver to Ukraine “the vaccine against Russian tyranny” more sophisticated weapons, including longer-range missiles. What he says : The vaccine against Russian tyranny is available. There is a list of countries that have it, there is a list of what we need. There doesn’t have to be a dialogue, just have it,” Zelensky said in a virtual address to a breakfast packed with Western officials and billionaires in Davos. Referring to concerns in Washington that US-made weapons could be used to attack Russian territory, Zelensky said Ukraine needed longer-range weapons only to defend against Russian strikes there. within its own territory.

When asked if he intended to use these weapons in an attempt to retake Crimea, Zelensky replied: That is not an intention. It is our land. Our objective is to clear all our territories. Crimea is our land, it is our territory, it is our sea and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will bring back our land.

Zelensky was much less adamant when asked when peace talks with Moscow might begin. He claimed he wasn’t even sure Vladimir Putin was still in charge and expressed skepticism that anyone in the Kremlin was seeking peace.

What is the circle of people who make the decisions? I don’t clearly understand who we are dealing with here. When we talk about peaceful negotiations, I don’t understand with whom,” he said. Driving the news: Zelensky received a boost from former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was among several high profile speakers at the breakfast on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Johnson called on Western leaders to stop worrying about provoking Putin and give Ukraine what it needs to win the war as quickly as possible. He won’t use nukes, okay? He never will,” Johnson said, saying Putin knew he would lose the support of countries around the world, including India and China, face economic cryogenic paralysis and terrify his own people.

“Give them the tanks, give them the tanks, there’s absolutely nothing to lose,” Johnson said. Speakers at the event, which drew one of the biggest crowds Axios had seen in Davos, included Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and US climate envoy John Kerry. BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and other business leaders spoke about the challenge of rebuilding Ukraine. Freeland argued that the reconstruction should be funded in part by handing over frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, an idea that is gaining traction internationally.

After Freeland quoted ice hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, Johnson joked that Putin should “get the puck out of Ukraine.”

Kerry referenced his own combat experience in Vietnam, a war he considered a mistake. Nobody picked up a weapon in Ukraine that risked their life for a mistake. Between the lines: The breakfast came towards the end of a week when Ukraine figured as just one global crisis among many, rather than squarely at the top of the Davos agenda, as was the case last spring.

