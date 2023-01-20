Donald Trump wrongly identified rape accuser as his ex-wife in deposition





In a newly unsealed excerpt from an October 2022 deposition, former President Donald Trump confused reporter E. Jean Carroll, a woman he once claimed he could not have sexually assaulted because that she’s not his type, along with his ex-wife, Marla Maples.

It’s Marla, yes, Trump said, when shown a photo of Carroll during the videotaped deposition. She’s my wife. A lawyer for the accused rapist corrected his mistake for him, the Guardian notes. Sadly, the inevitable fallacy for a man whose rape allegations are now in double digits isn’t the only glaring part of his testimony.

The deposition is part of an ongoing battery and intentional emotional distress lawsuit that Carroll filed against Trump in September 2022, following the passage of the Adult Survivors Act, which instituted a window of retrospective for survivors over the age of 18 to prosecute their attackers, regardless of when a sexual assault occurred.

Since 2019, Carroll has publicly alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman locker room in the mid-1990s. However, given New York State law’s statute of limitations, Carroll has not been able to seek legal reprisals until last year. Notably, Trump has repeatedly denied the allegations and claimed that Carroll was totally lying.

Carroll testified to the alleged assault in her own deposition in October: It’s one action, she said. I entered the room, the door closed and he pushed me against the wall.

In another excerpt from Trump’s deposition, he described Carroll as crazy and mentally ill and claimed she lied about the alleged assault in order to gain publicity for his really crummy book, Why do we need men? : A modest proposal.

I will sue her once this is all over, and that’s what I’m really looking forward to, Trump told Carrolls’ lawyer. And I will sue you too.

The former president also erroneously claimed that Carroll said rape was sexy in a way that implied she enjoyed it, referencing an interview he did with CNN Anderson Cooper. Rape, she said, was not the term she preferred to use in reference to assault, as she thought some people thought rape was sexy.

I didn’t think of it as rape, she said during the meeting. I thought of it as a violent incident. I thought of it as a fight. And I’ll tell you how stupid I thought I won because I got out.

During Trump’s deposition, Carroll’s attorney asked if she was implying that she enjoyed being sexually assaulted by him. He replied: Well, based on his interview with Anderson Cooper, I believe that is what happened. And we can define that… I think she said rape was sexy, which it isn’t, by the way.

No part of the deposition comes as a surprise less than all the confusing women who have accused him of rape with ex-wives, given that at least one of them has publicly stated that he had raped. In a 1989 sworn deposition, first wife Ivana Trump alleged that during their marriage he pulled handfuls of her hair from her scalp during sex. Four years later, she publicly retracted the word rape.

On one occasion in 1989, Mr. Trump and I had a marital relationship in which he behaved very differently towards me than he had during our marriage, she said. As a woman, I felt violated, as the love and tenderness he normally showed towards me was absent. I called it rape, but I don’t want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.

Carroll’s rape charge is due in April.

