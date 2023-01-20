Government calls piece of BBC film propaganda bias, channel says government refused to respond

New Delhi: On January 19, the Union government slammed a BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “bit of biased propaganda”, designed to push a particular discredited narrative, which should not be “worthy”. of a response. In a statement, the BBC said his film had been “rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards” and the Indian government had failed to respond when offered the opportunity.

The two-part BBC series titled “India: the Modi question” witnessed strong reactions from many. The documentary delves into tensions between Prime Minister Modi and the country’s Muslim minority, as well as allegations about his role in the large-scale communal violence that erupted in Gujarat during February and March, 2002 , which left more than a thousand dead.

“Note that this was not screened in India, so I will only comment in the context of what I have heard of it and what my colleagues have seen. Let me state very clearly that we believe that it is a propaganda piece designed to promote a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and, frankly, a lingering colonial mindset, are plainly visible, the spokesperson said. speech of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Arindam Bagchi.

On the contrary, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who again peddle this narrative. This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it and frankly we do not wish to honor such efforts, he stressed.

Kanwal Sibal, who was foreign secretary during the period of the Gujarat riots in 2002, questioned on Thursday why the British government’s investigative report cited in the documentary was published 20 years after the riots.

In the first part of the BBC documentary, a report from the British government, previously marked as restricted, which has never been published or revealed until now, was presented in detail.

It aired on BBC Two on the evening of January 17. He cited the UK government report and argued that Narendra Modi was directly responsible for the 2002 riots in Gujarat.

This investigative report had claimed that more than 2,000 people, the vast majority of them Muslims, had been killed in the riots, which were more akin to a “pogrom”. She also found that the events indicated a systematic campaign of violence that had all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.

Reacting to a tweet from senior journalist Suhasini Haidar on the matter, Sibal tweeted: I was FS during this time. Am aware of the misdeeds of the British mission. Sent their diplomat to Gujarat and disseminated a highly biased report to EU envoys in Delhi. I was briefed by an EU envoy, which prompted me to warn the missions in Delhi not to interfere in our internal affairs.

Sibal did not elaborate further on the matter in his tweet. However, talking to Threadhe spoke at length on the subject.

When asked why he thought it was mischief on the part of the British mission, and what made him believe the report was very biased, and whether he was aware of any information that then convinced to say that, he answered: I know it. It was not about this or that. I know that. And I had sternly warned the missions. In fact, it must have been somewhere in the newspapers of that time that I had warned them not to interfere in internal affairs. I have this memory, but it was many years ago, maybe the EU delegation told me that they had to leave or whatever. I warned them to refrain from interfering in our internal affairs.

“The EU ambassador was warned during a working lunch”

Recalling further, he said: Then I had a lunch meeting with the EU Ambassador. It was, of course, India-EU relations, but I had warned him.

The BBC documentary said the investigation was launched as the British government was alarmed by what had happened in Gujarat.

He also quoted then-British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw as saying: “I was very concerned about this. I took a lot of personal interest because India is an important country with which we [the UK] have relationships. And so, we had to handle it very carefully. What we did was open an investigation and have a team go to Gujarat and find out for themselves what happened. And they produced a very comprehensive report.

Of Straw quoted in the documentary, Sibal said: Jack Straw did not go there personally. It would depend on the reports from the mission. But you see, the thing is, I guess that’s how diplomacy works. It would mainly depend on the High Commission’s report here, except for some other sources that might feed into them, such as the UK Foreign Office.

Ultimately, it is the Mission that any foreign ministry would rely on for the accuracy and objectivity of the report.

Ex-Foreign Secretary Believes Only One British Diplomat Has Visited Gujarat

When asked how he established that the members of the commission of inquiry, who had traveled to Gujarat and interacted with people there, were indeed wrong, he replied: Not them. He’s a diplomat from the British High Commission.

If there was only one person who conducted the investigation, he replied: That’s my understanding. You now know that 20 years ago. Obviously, it can’t be a delegation if he went discreetly and privately so as not to be too conspicuous.

Responding to Sibals’ tweet, Bhaswati Mukherjee, who was then co-secretary for Western Europe, tweeted: I remember. I was Joint Secy Europe West and an envoy from EU had already started sensitizing the former CM Gujarat. The British tried to warn them as if we were still their colony.

On how it related to the riots, Sibal said: It was different. This was when they engaged Gujarat for business reasons. They wanted to have more and more interaction.

What is the point of releasing this report at this stage?

The former foreign secretary said: ‘The information at the time, which I cannot verify as I had not seen any documents about it, was that the British High Commission was trying to persuade not to go in order, how should I say, to take the heat from the chief minister [Narendra Modi].

On one particular reason he thinks the BBC documentary has now cited what he calls a very biased report, he said: Come on, come on. Are you naive? Why did they release this report now to the BBC despite the Supreme Court ruling. What is the point of talking about it at this stage? I mean, if 20 years later they want to hurt, you think back to that time when the issue was highly publicized and there was a lot of controversy in India.

He did not explain why he felt the timing of the report was off and whether it was due to the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But he said: I can understand that at that time they took upon themselves the moral responsibility of [how] India behave or Indian Chief Minister behave. But 20 years later, what is it?

Separately, Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the UK House of Lords, accused the BBC of biased reporting.

“@BBCNews You have caused great harm to over a billion Indians. This insults a democratically elected Indian police force @PMOIndia and the Indian justice system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting “, he tweeted.

BBC statement

Late on January 19, the BBC issued a statement that appeared to challenge the “propaganda” allegation noting that the Union Government had refused to answer questions raised in the series.

“The BBC is committed to bringing to light important issues around the world. The documentary series examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy towards these This has been the source of considerable reporting and interest both in India and around the world in recent years.

The documentary has been rigorously researched to the highest editorial standards. A wide range of voices, witnesses and experts were approached, and we presented a range of opinions, including responses from people in the BJP. We have offered the Indian government the right to answer questions raised in the series which it has refused to answer.

Note: This article has been updated with the BBC’s response.