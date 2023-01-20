Analysis: Trump struggles with new abortion policy as triumphal march for life arrives in Washington





It means this year’s march will be a time of celebration but also of debate over the movement’s next step, with some activists seeking to restrict the process everywhere. But such a refocused goal comes with big risks. After all, Democrats belatedly harnessed their own anti-abortion energy in the midterm elections in a backlash against the right-wing majority on the Supreme Court that helped stave off a big Republican midterm election wave. mandate.

“No one has ever done more for the right to life than Donald Trump. I appointed three Supreme Court Justices, who all voted, and they got something they’ve been fighting for for 64 years, for decades. many, many years,” Trump said in an interview on Real America’s Voice on Monday, referring to the reversal of federal abortion rights.

“There is great disloyalty in the world of politics and that is a sign of disloyalty,” Trump told conservative journalist David Brody.

The comment was a window into Trump’s psychology, revealing his transactional understanding of politics and his highly developed sense of the loyalty he owes her.

Trump nurses grievances — and political fears

The former president is particularly angry at the failure to immediately endorse his bid for the White House in 2024 by some evangelical leaders who remain influential figures in the conservative movement. Trump’s third run for the White House has so far failed to muster any significant energy.

But Trump has also recently shown signs of questioning whether his supposed greatest national achievement — building a generational conservative majority on the Supreme Court and his subsequent ousting of Roe — could end up hampering his comeback hopes. in the White House in 2025. He wrote on his Truth Social platform earlier this month that the “abortion issue” had been mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who insisted on no exceptions in case of rape, incest or life of the mother, who, according to him, “lost a lot”. number of voters. »

The former president’s comments are backed up by polls coming out of November’s midterm elections which showed more than a quarter of voters cite abortion as a major issue. About 61% said they were unhappy with the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade, and about 7 in 10 of those voters backed a Democratic House candidate.

In his comments on Truth Social, Trump appeared to seek to offload blame for Republicans’ failure to win back the Senate and the party’s smaller-than-expected majority in the House. Trump faced waves of criticism after the election for promoting extreme, election-denying candidates who often lost in swing states in midterm elections.

But it’s remarkable to watch Trump navigate the changing politics of abortion and seemingly assess how it might affect his political prospects going forward. After all, he was once staunchly pro-choice before his foray into Republican politics dictated a shift in stance and resulted in the deal with evangelicals, which included an effective commitment to appoint anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court. in exchange for crucial votes. social conservatives.

In the past, Trump has been an integral part of the March for Life rally, and in 2020 he became the first sitting president to attend in person as he prepares for his re-election race. He told walkers that “unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House.”

There are no signs he will be calling at Friday’s event, which will include a detour to the US Capitol on his usual route to the Supreme Court to highlight how Congress is now at the center of the movement, as Democrats seek to codify Roe v. Wade protections in the law.

Did Trump make a tactical error?

Trump’s comments on abortion and his feuds with evangelical leaders raise questions about whether the former president made a tactical mistake and hurt his 2024 candidacy by targeting a critical GOP primary voting bloc at a time where there are growing questions about whether he is still the dominant force in Republican politics.

Ralph Reed, the executive director of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, told CNN that there is “no path to the nomination without winning the evangelical vote. No one knows that better than President Trump because, at the surprise to almost everyone, he won their support in 2016.”

This issue is particularly acute in Iowa, the nation’s first caucuses — at least for Republicans — in the 2024 primary season, which will be the first test of the ex-president’s grip on conservatives and evangelicals in particular.

Trump didn’t actually win in Iowa in 2016, coming in second behind Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and just beating Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, and the state has often not been a true barometer of how the GOP nominating contest will run.

However, this will take on added importance in 2024 and will likely be seen as a strong indicator of Trump’s appeal to the conservative base. A defeat there would create a painful narrative as he heads into later contests – especially as he carried the state strongly in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.

And it’s easy to compile a list of potential GOP candidates who could have in-state appeal if they challenge Trump, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former Vice -President Mike Pence or even Cruz. So far, only Trump is a declared Republican presidential candidate in 2024.

Trump would be in a strange position in 2024, in that he is in many ways effectively an incumbent given his strong support within the GOP and the fact that he did not leave after losing re-election. But at the same time, he is not a sitting president and looks likely to face a contested primary and may therefore be more exposed in early contests.

Yet while some conservative grassroots voters might want to move on, there is still strong goodwill among many toward Trump, gratitude for the change he has brought about during his tenure, and admiration for his attitude.

“A lot of people forgave him for his inaccuracies and missteps because they generally liked his fighting ability, even though it became a cliché for some people, Trump critics,” said Timothy Hagle, associate professor of political science at the University of Iowa. is an expert in state policy.

This comes back to a point often missed about Trump. For many of his supporters, he offered an emotional as well as a political connection. His willingness to speak out what many rank-and-file conservatives thought and attack the institutions they despised, such as the media or Washington pundits and other elites, was as important as many of his often ill-defined individual political positions. .

And it’s also often forgotten that evangelical voters in places like Iowa don’t necessarily vote as a bloc, or as their leaders or pastors recommend, and may prioritize issues like taxes over social issues if a candidate is considered generally acceptable. That may give Trump more leeway than more conventional candidates to deviate from traditional conservative orthodoxy, even when it comes to abortion.

Still, Hagle said, even a small number of disgruntled Iowa voters could make a difference to Trump’s chances in the state if they don’t run for him, much like GOP caucus voters more traditional who could take a look at other aspects of his candidacy and those of potential rivals.

“Are they going to support Trump because he’s fighting, or because of his economic position or his position on the border?” Hagle said. “Maybe the abortion thing isn’t as important to them, or will they go in a different direction at this point?”

