Donald Trump looking for dirt on Ron DeSantis before 2024





Trump's team is looking for dirt on Ron DeSantis, according to a new report from Rolling Stone. Rolling Stone has spoken to sources who say Trump asked his aides what they "have" on DeSantis. Rolling Stone sources say Trump is preparing to portray DeSantis as an establishment figure.

Former President Donald Trump is preparing for a fight with his potential 2024 rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, according to a new report from Rolling Stone.

The outlet spoke to three people familiar with Team Trump’s plans. Two of the three sources told Rolling Stone that in recent weeks Trump has repeatedly asked close aides, “What else do we have on Ron?”

The former president is looking for a plan of attack that could kick DeSantis “in the nuts”, according to another Rolling Stone source close to Trump. That plan, according to Rolling Stone sources, includes knocking DeSantis over his sympathy. The Trump team also seeks to portray DeSantis as an establishment figure, someone with ties to shadowy political players.

Rolling Stone also spoke with David Kochel, who worked as a strategist for former Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush. Kochel said he thinks DeSantis probably has a good defense against attacks from Trump.

“It’s going to be tricky because Trump is the establishment now,” Kochel told Rolling Stone. “He’s the one who ran an administration, recruited a bunch of candidates to look and sound like him. The way Trump went after Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush, I don’t think will work against Ron DeSantis.”

Rolling Stone’s report on the Trump camp’s DeSantis strategy comes after Trump issued a warning to his potential rival.

On Monday, Trump called out the conservative podcast “The Water Cooler.” On DeSantis, Trump said, “So now I hear he might want to run against me. So we’re going to handle this the way I handle things.”

Trump has announced his 2024 run. DeSantis has not, but he has hinted that he may run for president. During a debate in October, DeSantis did not commit to serving another four full years as governor of Florida.

However, Trump has already started insulting DeSantis. In November, Trump dubbed the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally and called him “average” on social media.

DeSantis, meanwhile, refrained from fighting back. At a Nov. 16 press conference, DeSantis told people to “relax” about the prospect of a GOP civil war between him and the former president.

Representatives for DeSantis and a spokesperson for Trump’s post-presidential office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

