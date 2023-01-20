Economist: Turkey could be on the verge of dictatorship





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, or rather his shadow, graced the cover of this week’s issue of The Economist in decidedly unflattering fashion as a leader who led his country to the brink of disaster. As the introduction to the financial newspaper’s report on the state of the country ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections indicates, Mr. Erdogan’s behavior in the run-up to the elections could push what is now a deeply flawed democracy to the edge of a full-fledged dictatorship. The Economist claims that Erdogan’s rule, which has now lasted 20 years, was initially beneficial for Turkey: he fixed the economy, neutralized the country’s meddling generals and obtained, in 2005, the official opening EU accession negotiations, while putting his Islamist agenda, which had alarmed the long-dominant secular heirs of Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, mostly to the side. But, as the newspaper points out, the longer Mr. Erdogan has been in power, the more autocratic he has become. Going from Prime Minister to President, he transformed this largely ceremonial position into a truly powerful one in the service of an autocracy. As he nears his third decade in power, he sits in a vast palace giving orders to courtiers too frightened to tell him when he’s wrong. His increasingly eccentric beliefs are quickly becoming public policy, the article says. Erdogan once compared democracy to a tram ride: when you reach your destination, you get off. His treatment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, whom The Economist calls the most plausible rival for the presidency, is telling. A 2-year prison sentence and ban from politics for calling election officials who nullified his first election idiots removed Imamoglu from the presidential race if the conviction is not overturned or overturned and cast doubt that the election will be fair or free, says the economist. Internationally, Erdogan could cause problems for Greece and Cyprus by fomenting[ing] fiercer territorial disputes; it could create more confusion and conflict in Syria; it could enable the 5 million migrants and refugees in Turkey to set sail for southern Europe. And he could continue to block Finland and Sweden from joining NATO. Yet, argues The Economist, Erdogan cannot afford a complete break with the West, as he needs investment and armaments. But, according to the article, it is time for Western powers to take a tougher stance, starting with the United States. Mr Erdogan is a bully who sees timidity as a reason to push his own edge and tenacity as an incentive to mend barriers, says The Economist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1202759/economist-turkey-could-be-on-brink-of-dictatorship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos