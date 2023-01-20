Boris Johnson compares Putin to a fat boy to Dickens in searing personal attack | Politics | News





In a searing personal attack, the former prime minister also insisted the Russian tyrant would not follow through on his threat to use nuclear weapons. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Mr Johnson said any use of nuclear weapons by Russia would leave it in complete economic paralysis as countries like China and India would turn against it.

He urged Western allies to give Ukraine tanks to help it fight Russian forces. When Chrystia Freeland, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister, used an ice hockey metaphor to ask for more support, Mr Johnson said Putin needed to take the puck away from Ukraine. Asked what he thought was going through Mr Putin’s mind, Mr Johnson warned against spending too much time obsessing over the Russian leader or worrying about the escalating conflict . Mr Johnson said: Putin wants to frame it as a nuclear standoff between NATO and Russia. Absurdity. He won’t use nukes, OK. It’s like Dickens’ fat boy, he wants to make us shiver. He wants us to think about it. He never will. The ex-Prime Minister is known for peppering his speech with literary references, here quoting a servant character in Charles Dickens’ novel The Pickwick Papers, known as the Fat Boy, who tells an old lady I want make your flesh crawl with a shocking revelation. Mr Johnson argued that deploying nuclear weapons would put the Russian president into complete economic cryogenic paralysis, turn states like China and India against him and terrify Russians. He’s not going to. Don’t go down that rabbit hole, stop it, Mr Johnson added. Mr Johnson also urged the public to stop worrying about Kremlinology, joking that it is difficult to determine what will happen in British politics, let alone in the Kremlin. He continued: What we need to focus on is supporting Ukraine and giving Volodymyr Zelensky the tools he needs to finish the job. And they can win and they will win Give them the tanks.

Mr Johnson was joined in the panel discussion by speakers including Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte; Yulia Svyrydenko, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine; US Climate Envoy John Kerry and Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Ukrainian President Zelensky reiterated his call for countries to speed up the supply of weapons as he addressed the event via video link. The vaccine against Russian tyranny is available, he said. The UK has announced plans to supply British Army Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Kyiv. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are avoiding the annual gathering of international movers at the exclusive Swiss ski resort, despite the government being represented by Business Secretary Grant Shapps and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

