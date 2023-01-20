BBC – Riots are a stain on Narendra Modi, says former UK Foreign Secretary Jack Straw

The first part was transmitted on Tuesday January 17th and the second part will be released next Tuesday January 24th.

The 2002 Gujarat riots are a stain on Narendra Modi, former British Foreign Secretary Jack Straw said in a two-part documentary, India: the Modi questionwhich airs on BBC2.

Introducing the programme, the BBC told viewers: The program contains scenes which you may find upsetting.

In summary: this series tells the story of Narendra Modis’ troubled relationship with Indian Muslims.

During Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday, Imran Hussain, the Labor MP for Bradford East, confronted Rishi Sunak: Last night the BBC revealed that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office knew the extent of the Narendra Modis’ involvement in the Gujarat massacre that paved the way for the persecution of Muslims and other minorities that we see in India today.

Hussain continued: Senior diplomats reported that the massacre could not have taken place without the climate of impunity created by Modi and that he was, in the words of the FCDO, directly responsible for the violence. Given that hundreds of people have been brutally killed and families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, does the Prime Minister agree with his diplomats at the Department of Foreign Affairs foreigners that Modi was directly responsible? What else does the Ministry of Foreign Affairs know about Modis’ involvement in this serious act of ethnic cleansing?

Rishi brushed it off: The UK government’s position on this is clear and longstanding, and it hasn’t changed. Of course, we don’t condone persecution anywhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization that Hon. Sir put forward.

Straw, who was Britain’s Foreign Secretary under Labor Prime Minister Tony Blair from 2001 to 2006, was asked about the riots by the program and replied: I was very worried about it. I took a lot of personal interest in it, because India is a very important country with which we maintain relations. We had to handle it very carefully. Straw was Labor MP from 1979 to 2015 for Blackburn, which has a large ethnic Pakistani population.

He said: What we did was start an investigation and send a team to Gujarat and find out for themselves what happened. And they produced a very comprehensive report.

Straw added: It was very shocking. These were very serious claims that Chief Minister Modi had played a fairly active role in pulling out the police and tacitly encouraging Hindu extremists.

It was a particularly egregious example of political involvement, in effect preventing the police from doing their job, which was to protect both communities, Hindus and Muslims. The options available to us were quite limited. We were never going to sever diplomatic relations with India. But it’s obviously a stain on his reputation. There’s no way out of it.

The BBC said: The report, sent as a diplomatic cable and marked restricted, has never been published before.

The show highlighted lines from the report: Extent of violence far greater than reported widespread and systematic rape of Muslim women. Violence, politically motivated… The goal was to purge Muslims from Hindu areas. The systematic campaign of violence has all the hallmarks of ethnic cleansing.

The BBC said: The report contained an extraordinary claim.

It was: Reliable contacts tell us that Narendra Modi met with senior police officers on February 27 and ordered them not to intervene in the riots. Police contacts deny that the meeting took place.

There were fairly credible reports that he had specifically ordered the police not to intervene. The police contact we spoke to always denied this. So we had conflicting reports about what his direct role had been. But we felt it was clear that there was a culture of impunity that created an environment conducive to violence. This undoubtedly came from Modi.

The BBC then interviewed a former senior British diplomat who was one of the investigators. He speaks publicly for the first time about what the British investigation found. He asked to remain anonymous.

He told the show: At least 2,000 people were murdered during the violence, the vast majority were Muslim. We described it as a pogrom, a deliberate and politically motivated effort aimed at the Muslim community. It was widely reported that the violence was organized by an extremist Hindu nationalist group, the VHP, which has links to the RSS.

The VHP and its allies could not have inflicted so much damage had it not been for the climate of impunity created by the state government. Narendra Modi is directly responsible. Modi received a clean opinion from the Supreme Court of India.

The Telegraph has asked the UK Foreign Office to see the full report.

Its existence was not denied but in response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a statement to this newspaper: The violence in Gujarat in 2002 was tragic. It is a reminder of the need to work continuously for respect and harmony between religious communities.

It is fitting that we remember the victims of the violence in Gujarat in 2002 and their families, and that we reaffirm our commitment to do all we can to foster inter-communal understanding and respect around the world.

When events involve UK nationals, we naturally have an interest in providing consular assistance and trying to determine what happened through police and diplomacy.

Three British nationals from Yorkshire Imran and Shakil Dawood, and Mohammed Aswat were killed by rioters when they entered Gujarat after a trip to the Taj. One survivor, who was 18 at the time, was interviewed for the program.

The BBC laid out what was covered in part one: Narendra Modi is the leader of the world’s largest democracy, a man who was twice elected Prime Minister of India and is widely regarded as the most powerful politician in his generation. Seen by the West as an important bulwark against Chinese domination of Asia, it has been courted as a key ally by the United States and the United Kingdom.

Yet Narendra Modis’ premiership has been hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population. This series investigates the truth behind these allegations and examines Modis’ backstory to explore further questions about his policies regarding India’s largest religious minority.

This episode traces Narendra Modis’ first steps in politics, including his association with the right-wing Hindu organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, his rise through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party and his appointment as Chief Minister of the State of Gujarat, where its response to a series of riots in 2002 remains a source of controversy.

He said of the sequel: The second episode examines the track record of the Narendra Modis government after his re-election in 2019.

A series of controversial policies, the removal of Kashmir’s special status guaranteed by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and a citizenship law that many believe treated Muslims unfairly, have been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus.

Modi and his government reject any suggestion that their policies reflect bias against Muslims, but these policies have been repeatedly criticized by human rights organizations such as Amnesty International.

This organization has now closed its offices in Delhi following the freezing of its bank accounts as part of an investigation into financial irregularities, according to the Indian government, a charge denied by Amnesty.

It was in this latent discontent that Modi decided in the summer of 2003 to immerse himself in a visit to the United Kingdom at the invitation of the Gujarati Hindu diaspora.

One man who has defended Modi is columnist and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta who told the BBC: The agenda was to destroy Narendra Modi politically, the agenda was explicitly political.

He also pointed out, as did the program, that Modi had been cleared by the Supreme Court: the Supreme Court issued a judgment (which) effectively ended the whole case, the closure was necessary.

The program included a brief excerpt from an old interview Modi gave to Jill McGivering in which he dismissed the allegations against him: I disagree with your analysis, I disagree with your information . This information (is) absolutely wrong for you, from where you picked up this type of garbage that I do not know.

He said to him: Please don’t try to preach human rights to us. We know what human rights are. You Brits shouldn’t preach human rights to us.