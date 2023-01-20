Republicans warn against nullifying Trump’s 2024 chances





Republicans are warning not to overturn former President Trump’s bid for the White House in 2024, arguing that he is still the presumed frontrunner despite signs that some GOP members are ready to move on.

Strategists and officials began sounding the death knell for Trump’s political career after last year’s midterm elections, as the former president’s growing legal troubles and continued fallout from the riot in the January 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill raised questions about whether he was too damaged to continue as de facto leader of the GOP.

But Republican operatives say it’s too early to dismiss the former president, even as his potential 2024 rivals – including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) – are attracting a growing share of public attention.

“When you’re in Florida at these town hall meetings, yes, you hear ‘Ron DeSantis, Ron DeSantis, Ron DeSantis,'” said Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist. “But outside of Florida, it’s always Donald Trump.”

To close

Thank you for signing up!

Subscribe to more newsletters here

The latest in politics and politics. Straight to your inbox. Subscribe to the 12:30 Report newsletter

“I think a lot of people were too quick to write off Donald Trump, from the media to donors to commentators,” he added. “You have to remember that this is a former US president who has a good idea of ​​what needs to be done in Washington, and he’s hugely popular with the grassroots.”

Trump also received an apparent reprieve from allegations that he mishandled government documents after classified documents were discovered at President Biden’s Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. Investigated by special advocates, and observers are quick to point out the differences in the two cases, Republicans say the latest revelations help Trump.

“It takes a lot of the pressure off him, because Republican voters are starting to remember that whatever the Democrats accuse Trump of, the Democrats are doing it themselves,” said a former Trump campaign aide. “For Republican primary voters, this is a big thing.”

Other Republicans are quick to claim that Trump has unprecedented political resilience. The former president has come under near-constant scrutiny since launching his first presidential campaign in 2015, so it would be premature to count him now, they say.

“To ignore Mr. Trump’s 2024 candidacy or write his political obituary is a wild ride – he endures persecution and evades prosecution like no other public figure,” wrote Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former senior adviser, in a published essay. by The New York. Times last week. “That could change, of course, although this cat has nine lives.”

Of course, that’s not to say Trump doesn’t face significant challenges as he seeks to reclaim the White House after his 2020 loss to President Biden; Conway herself noted that “it would also be foolish to assume that Mr. Trump’s path to another presidency would be smooth and sure.”

A string of defeats by Trump-endorsed candidates in last year’s midterm elections has prompted many Republicans to question his influence and political instincts. He also faces a host of legal issues ranging from a special counsel’s investigation into his handling of classified documents to his alleged efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Several Republicans also described his fledgling 2024 presidential campaign as anemic and uninspired,

“If you’re running for president, you make your announcement, you go to Iowa and have a rally. You’re going to New Hampshire,” said a veteran Republican strategist. “It just doesn’t seem like he planned this. He hasn’t done it yet. »

There are signs that this could be about to change. Trump is expected to make the first public appearance of his 2024 campaign next week in South Carolina, where he is expected to unveil his leadership team in the state. He will be joined there by two of the state’s most prominent Republicans, Senator Lindsey Graham (SC) and Governor Henry McMaster.

Trump is also set to regain control of his social media accounts two years after he was kicked off Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

On Tuesday, his campaign sent a letter to Facebook parent company Meta, saying Trump’s banning of the site “has significantly destroyed and inhibited public discourse” and demanded that his account be reinstated.

Trump’s once-powerful Twitter account was brought back under his control in November after Tesla CEO Elon Musk bought the company, though Trump has yet to resume using it.

And despite all the talk of DeSantis, the governor of Florida, becoming a top pick for the 2024 Republican nod, there are still signs that Trump remains the frontrunner.

A Morning Consult poll released Wednesday showed the former president leading DeSantis by a 17-point margin in a hypothetical primary field that also includes former Vice President Mike Pence, former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) Ambassador Nikki Haley.

Lightfoot Fields attacks during crowded Chicago mayoral debate Arizona Rep. Stanton, seen as a potential Sinema challenger, says he won’t run for Senate

Some other early polls don’t bode well for Trump. A USA Today and Suffolk University survey released last month found DeSantis leading Trump by 23 points in a hypothetical one-on-one game.

Of course, DeSantis hasn’t made a final decision on a 2024 presidential bid, and a potential campaign announcement is still likely months away. Yet there are still signs that Trump is taking the budding rivalry seriously. In an interview Monday on the conservative podcast “The Water Cooler,” Trump suggested he had no intention of being lenient with DeSantis if the two came face to face in a GOP primary.

“You know, now I hear he might want to run against me,” Trump said. “So we’re going to handle this like I handle things.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/3818288-republicans-warn-against-writing-off-trumps-chances-in-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos