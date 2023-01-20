China turns on the charm – POLITICO

Press play to listen to this article Expressed by artificial intelligence.

Beijing wants to be friends again.

Chinese diplomats are rolling out with a new, softer message for international partners and adversaries. Gone is the aggressive rhetoric of wolf warriors. In its place, a warmer tone and a promise of economic cooperation.

Vice Premier Liu He took Beijing’s diplomatic olive branch to the exclusive annual gathering of the world’s political and business elite in Davos, Switzerland this week. With a passionate transatlantic trade explode panel after panel and the melting of the Swiss Alpine snows, Liu offered a milder, milder Beijing.

China’s national reality dictates that openness to the world is a necessity, not an opportunity. We need to open up wider and make it work better, Liu said. tuesday.

The Chinese charm offensive sparked many private conversations in Davos at the World Economic Forum gathering. Executives are eager to learn more and, as always, to explore opportunities in a market as vast as China. The change, if real, would signal a return to something the Davos crowd sees as more normal: a somewhat predictable, business-friendly Chinese communist leadership, more interested in making money than conducting business. fights against internal critics or external enemies. Improved economic relations between China and Australia have fueled such optimism.

Western officials have also heard the message, but suspect the outreach is more of a diplomatic brilliance than an indication of substantial change. They fear that the growing economic and military threat posed by China remains despite the velvet gloves.

The change accelerated for weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping offered a warmer tone when meeting US President Joe Biden in Bali in November. Xi urged to return to healthy and stable growth of bilateral relations.

This triggered a cascade of Chinese initiatives seemingly aimed at repairing the harm caused by years of wolf warrior style diplomacy; saber-rattling across the Taiwan Strait; one more warlike military posture in the Indo-Pacific; economic coercion; and high-tech espionage.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is deploying a rhetorical red carpet for the visit of US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens in early February. Europe is bracing for a multi-country diplomatic frenzy from former foreign minister Wang Yi. On Wednesday in Zurich, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellens, during her meeting with Liu, received an invitation to visit China. in the near future. And China’s Foreign Ministry signaled softer public messages by banishing pugnacious spokesperson Zhao Lijian at the bureaucratic backwater of the Department of Borders and Oceans of the Ministry Last week.

Western officials are always on their guard, especially since Chinese diplomats have until recently issued direct threats against their host countries.

We are seeing a warmer Beijing willing to talk about a business as usual approach, and there are fewer wolf warrior stories, an EU official told POLITICO on condition of anonymity, as he is not not allowed to speak publicly. However, a softer face does not necessarily mean a softer heart.

Russia’s friend

This skepticism stems from Beijing’s failure to match its rhetorical expressions of bilateral goodwill with substantive policy changes. Chinas no boundary alignment with Russia continues even after Moscow war against ukraine and registration numbers Chinese military planes regularly threaten Taiwan. Beijing denies its well-documented abuses against Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and continues what the United States calls unfair trade practices who support billions of dollars US tariffs on Chinese imports.

It is also suspected that China is seeking to prevent the imposition of additional crippling US restrictions on the export of high-tech items. like semiconductors and slow or derail U.S. efforts to persuade his allies do the same.

Xi wants the American boot off his neck, he can’t take any more tech lockdowns or more sanctions and recognizes that a lot of [Beijings] foreign diplomacy has backfired and he wants to bring the temperature down, said Craig Singleton, senior China researcher at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Beijing’s surge in diplomatic outreach is intended to seek a reprieve from Washington’s regulatory assault on China’s tech sector and then lay the groundwork to boost China’s economy after this current wave of COVID subsides, it said. said Singleton.

China desperately needs an overhaul of its international image. The results of a Pew Research survey published in june said negative views of China remain at or near historic highs in 19 European and Asian countries due to human rights concerns and the perception of a growing Chinese military threat. Pew Research Center survey results released in september revealed that 82% of Americans in 2022 had an unfavorable view of China, up from 76% the previous year.

Beijing’s shift in tone reflects its concern over the Biden administrations’ success in rallying international support for its fight against China Indo-Pacific Strategy. This has included embracing rival Japan closer defense ties with the United States guaranteed by several billion dollars Tokyo Army investment.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party’s sense of vulnerability is reinforced by the Chinese raging COVID epidemic and a struggling economy by three years of confinement linked to the country that has now disappeared zero COVID policy. There is recognition [in Beijing] what wait a minute, the United States is not going anywhere, it is still a major geopolitical power and so China needs to re-engage with the United States, said Victor Shih, China elite politics expert at the University of California, San Diegos School of Global Politics and Strategy.

Tough fight

But old habits die hard. Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng, China’s new ambassador to the United States, has accused the Biden administration of besieging China through geopolitics such as the Indo-Pacific strategy, in a monday speech. And besides removing Zhaos from the Foreign Ministry’s press conference platform, Xi has not fired or demoted any high-ranking wolf warrior diplomats, points out Joshua Kurlantzick, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

EU officials in Brussels are preparing for a visit from Wang, the former Chinese foreign minister who was promoted to the 24-person Politburo, the Communist Party’s governing body, to oversee foreign affairs.

But Wang faces an uphill struggle to convince Europe of a change in China’s diplomatic settings. The EU is angered by Xi’s close relationship with Moscow despite Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In response, European leaders have begun to explore diversifying key import sources, including those from China.

In conversations with their European counterparts, Beijing officials and diplomats adopted the tactic of highlighting recent transatlantic disputes to try to persuade Europeans that the United States, even after the era of Donald Trump, remains an untrustworthy ally.

They like to repeat American gains in the Russian war against Ukraine, as well as the IRA, said another European official, referring to the Biden administrations’ Inflation Reduction Act, which is considered by many Europeans like a protectionist policy unfavorable to European companies. China says US military-industrial complex stands to gain from war, while Europe suffers more from energy crisis than US

Beijing is also reaching out to its traditional allies in the US business community to amplify its more benign message. Wang spoke in Beijing last month with John Thornton, former chairman of Goldman Sachs and current executive chairman of Barrick Gold Corporation. The meeting signaled that China is open to dialogue with the United States at all levels, said the current Chinese foreign minister. Qin Gang tweeted.

Similar outreach to the European business community could fail.

China heavily subsidizes its industry and restricts market access for EU companies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos. We need to focus on risk reduction rather than decoupling. This means using all of our tools to deal with unfair practices.

But Beijing hopes persisting with warmer rhetoric will pay off even if the fundamentals don’t change.

There are elements on Wall Street and some constituencies in the US government who are extremely receptive to talking about stability and predictability in US-China relations after two very volatile years,” said Singleton of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “But it’s an illusion.”

Matt Kaminski contributed reporting from Davos, Switzerland.