Politics
BBC documentary on colonial mindset of PM Modi’s propaganda piece is glaringly visible, New Delhi says
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. AFP.
New Delhi: The BBC documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “piece of propaganda designed to push a particularly discredited narrative”, the country’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.
“…it is a piece of propaganda, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and lingering colonial mentality are plainly visible,” the Department of External Affairs spokesman said (MEA), Arindam Bagchi.
Bagchi also said the BBC documentary on PM Modi would not be screened in India.
“If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and the individuals who peddle this narrative again. This makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it,” the Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, adding, “Frankly, we do not wish to honor such efforts. “.
BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The BBC, the UK’s national broadcaster, released the first episode of a two-part documentary series called “India: The Modi Question” on YouTube on Tuesday. After receiving criticism and criticism, it was removed from the video-sharing platform the following day.
The second part of the docuseries is set to air on January 24.
Although the docu-series was not screened in India, Indians abroad criticized the BBC for it.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticizes the BBC
In the British parliament, a British MP of Pakistani origin, Imran Hussain, raised the subject, but was quickly shot down by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
Hussain in the House asked: “He (Prime Minister Modi) was, in the words of the Foreign and Commonwealth Offices, directly responsible for this violence. Given that hundreds of people have been brutally killed and families across India and the world, including here in the UK, are still without justice, does the Prime Minister agree with his diplomats at the Department of Foreign Affairs that Modi was directly responsible and what else does the Foreign Office know of his involvement in this serious act of ethnic cleansing? »
Mr Sunak replied, Mr President, the British Government’s position on this is clear and long standing and has not changed. Of course, we don’t condone persecution anywhere, but I’m not sure I agree at all with the characterization that the honorable gentleman has put forward.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak criticizes the BBC report:
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak rejects Imran Hussain, a British MP of Pakistani descent, appearing in the House in connection with an allegation against Prime Minister Modi, which was carried out by the BBC. pic.twitter.com/Uu3O72g1tU
(@kapilkumaron) January 19, 2023
Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the UK’s House of Lords, has criticized the BBC’s “biased reporting”.
“@BBCNews You have caused great harm to over a billion Indians. This insults a democratically elected Indian police force @PMOIndia and the Indian justice system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting “, he said in a tweet.
@BBC News You have done great harm to over a billion Indians. It is an insult to a democratic elected official. @PMOIndia Indian police and the Indian judicial system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting https://t.co/n38CTu07Il
Lord Rami Ranger CBE (@RamiRanger) January 18, 2023
Several Indian-origin Twitter users have criticized the BBC and said it should air a series about the 1943 Bengal famine, which left an estimated three million dead or died of malnutrition or disease. One tweet read: ‘The BBC should air a series on the Bengal famine called ‘UK: The Churchill Question’.”
What is the BBC documentary about PM Modi about?
The description of the documentary series reads: “A look at the tensions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating allegations about his role in the 2002 riots that left over a thousand people dead. “
The BBC says the series will examine how Modi’s premiership was “hounded by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population and a series of controversial policies implemented by him after his re-election in 2019, including the scrapping of the Kashmir special election. guaranteed status under Section 370 and a citizenship law that many believed treated Muslims unfairly, which was accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus.
