Exit of Prime Minister Jacinda Arderns





Five and a half years after taking office as Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern has once again bucked the trend by announcing her decision to step back from her role, not because of her falling popularity, but because months of deliberation has brought her to the conclusion that she no longer has what it takes to continue. As unexpected as his decision was, it is in keeping with Arderns’ image as a prime minister who leads by example. As the world’s youngest female head of government at the time of her election in 2017, Ardern threw herself headlong into the machismo culture of her global counterparts, from former US President Donald Trump to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in through British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But she changed the narrative during her action-packed stint, carving out a niche for her small nation through the strength of her personality and her relentless positivity. She was a world leader and mother who gave birth while in power and spoke at the United Nations General Assembly meeting with a three-month-old baby. At a time of heightened Islamophobia, she handled the 2019 Christchurch mass shootings with sensitivity, respect and, above all, with decisive action. It has shown the same effectiveness in the face of a major earthquake as in an unprecedented pandemic. In the masculinization of political discourse, Arderns’ leadership has made possible on the world stage a realization of grace, efficiency and that other thing she hopes will be her legacy, someone who has always tried to be kind . Does her decision to take a step back sound like a fading fairy tale? Given the post-pandemic economic crisis, his party faces a tough election in October. Once the dust of history settles, however, Arderns’ choice could prove to be another pragmatic decision from a leader who knew when to stop, for herself and her nation.

