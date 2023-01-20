Imran Khan slams Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif over Kashmir talks with India





Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized Shahbaz Sharif for holding talks with India over Kashmir. Imran Khas said, “When those who worship money and are devoid of any ideology or belief system, are put in charge of affairs, then that is the shameful outcome.

Not only does he ignore why our founding fathers struggled and sacrificed themselves to realize the dream of Pakistan; but just to gain support from the Indian lobby, he is also ready to bury the Kashmir freedom struggle in which more than 100,000 Kashmiris gave their lives.

Earlier this week, Khan, who is the president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said his party currently had no contact with the new military leadership, Pakistani newspaper The News International reported. Khan said he had no connection with current Pakistani army chief General Syed Asim Munir and claimed general elections would be held in April 2023. Now the government will be forced to organize general elections in April.

“When they came to power, they put an end to their corruption deals worth 1.1 trillion rupees,” he said, quoted by The News International newspaper.

He blamed the incumbent government for the country’s economic crisis and said Pakistan’s economic conditions had never been like this, stressing that fair and transparent elections were the only solution to these problems.

“The current government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came to power through the horse trade,” Khan said. According to the head of the PTI, the coalition leaders have kept themselves above the law and put an end to the corruption cases they committed years ago. “Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, all their cases have been forgiven,” he said, quoted by The News International newspaper.

Khan said the PTI had sacrificed two assemblies, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to advance towards free and fair elections. “Now this government will be forced to hold elections in April.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/world/pakistan-imran-khan-slams-prime-minister-shahbaz-sharif-over-talks-with-india-on-kashmir-article-97136978

