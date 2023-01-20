Chinese New Year Message to the Diplomatic CorpsBy HE Qin GangMinister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China

Your Excellencies Ambassadors,

Members of the Diplomatic Corps,

Representatives of International Organizations,

Friends,

As a Chinese poem says, plum blossoms in winter signal the arrival of spring for all things. The Spring Festival is fast approaching. On behalf of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, I would like to extend to you, your families and your colleagues our sincere greetings and best wishes for the Chinese New Year.

2022 has been a truly eventful year for China and the world. The once-a-century pandemic has been aggravated by rising geopolitical conflicts. Decades of global development gains have been eroded. Food and energy security has been disrupted. Some countries have engaged in hegemonic, dominating and intimidating practices, fueled ideological and bloc confrontation and pushed the world to the brink of division and conflict. On the other hand, it is encouraging to see that the peoples of all countries have shown a stronger desire for peace, development and cooperation, a firmer determination to defend independence and to seek strength in unity, and a greater determination to create a better future through joint efforts. Considering the common aspiration of the people and the prevailing trend of the times, the future of mankind will be bright.

In 2022, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) successfully held its 20th National Congress. He laid out an ambitious plan to push forward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization, set out China’s foreign policy goal of safeguarding world peace and promoting development common, and reaffirmed China’s commitment to building a community with a common future for mankind. With a global vision and a strong sense of responsibility, Chinese diplomacy has made new contributions to the noble cause of peace and development for mankind.

Over the past year, the diplomacy of Chinese heads of state has been immensely successful, providing guidance and impetus for greater solidarity and cooperation. The snowflake-shaped cauldron at the Beijing Winter Olympics symbolized the unity of the family of nations. The Global Security Initiative and the Global Development Initiative have helped build stronger global consensus and synergy. President Xi Jinping’s three overseas visits have gathered international support to realize the vision of a community with a shared future and steered the ship of global cooperation through rough seas and into a bright future.

Over the past year, China’s openness and cooperation have deepened, giving strong impetus to global recovery. With the expansion of the Belt and Road family, 151 countries and 32 international organizations have joined this global enterprise to build a belt of prosperity and a road to happiness. The High-Level Dialogue on Global Development was successfully held. And the official launch of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), spanning the world’s largest free trade area, has created a stronger engine for the global economy. The fifth China International Import Expo attracted huge attendance. Inward foreign investment bucked the trend and continued to grow. China, with its door wide open, shared great opportunities with all countries.

Over the past year, China has shouldered its global governance responsibilities and firmly upheld the international order. We pushed for the adoption of the new biodiversity framework and made steady progress towards peak carbon and carbon neutrality goals, doing everything we can to protect planet Earth, our common home. We have remained true to the leadership of promoting peace talks in complex crises and contributed to the largest share of debt service suspension among G20 countries, striving to address common challenges . We firmly rejected hegemonism and power politics, and opposed zero-sum mentality and a new cold war, striving to uphold genuine multilateralism.

In 2022, members of the diplomatic corps have worked tirelessly to build bridges of communication and understanding, and strengthened the bond of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the rest of the world. I would like to express my sincere thanks to all of you.

Friends,

The year 2023 marks the beginning of the full implementation of the guiding principles set forth at the 20th CPC National Congress. The Chinese people are confidently embarking on a new journey to make China a modern socialist country in all respects. In the diplomatic service, we will stick to the directions of Xi Jinping’s thought on diplomacy and firmly stand on the right side of history and the side of human progress. We will deepen friendship and cooperation with all countries to jointly make new and greater contributions to world peace and prosperity.

In 2023, we look forward to a more peaceful and stable world, free from wars and conflicts. Peace, like the air and the sun, is barely perceptible when you enjoy it. But none of us can live without it. Preserving peace requires concerted efforts by all of us. China will remain committed to an independent foreign policy of peace and the path of peaceful development. China’s development will always be a stimulus for the peace force in the world. We call on all countries to seek common, comprehensive, cooperative and lasting security, to resolve conflicts and disputes through negotiation and consultation, and to support all efforts conducive to the peaceful resolution of crises, to bring sunshine to the world. Peace.

In 2023, we look forward to a more united and cooperative world, free from fragmentation and confrontation. Humanity sharing a common future is an indisputable reality, and solidarity and cooperation are the only viable path to a better future. China will deepen and expand equal, open and cooperative partnerships, promote coordination and healthy interactions among major countries, enhance friendship, mutual trust and convergence of interests with neighboring countries, and enhance unity and cooperation. friendship with other developing countries. China encourages the international community to foster a collective sense of unity, step up cooperation as the underlying trend, and discard the outdated Cold War mentality and pursuit of exclusive circles. We must pool our wisdom and strength to bring greater benefits to people around the world.

In 2023, we look forward to a more open and integrated world, free from isolation and isolation. Openness brings progress while isolation leads to regression. It is impossible to channel ocean water from the global economy into secluded streams and lakes. China will stand firm in advancing high-level opening up and promoting the new development paradigm at a faster pace, continuing to bring new opportunities to the world with its new progress. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by President Xi Jinping. Thanks to the joint efforts of all participants, the BRI has become a sunny boulevard that connects roads, promotes mutual benefit and brings hearts together. We wish to work with all parties to review past achievements and chart a new decade of Belt and Road cooperation.

In 2023, we look forward to a more prosperous world with greater development, without wider divides between North and South. It is neither fair nor sustainable for the poor to get poorer while the rich get richer. The fruits of development should reach more people in all countries in a more equitable way. China’s road to modernization offers a new option for the modernization of mankind, and China will bring more ideas and strength to make global development more balanced, coordinated and inclusive. We will continue to support the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, promote a global partnership for development and help other developing countries build their own development capacity. We also hope that the developed countries will honor their commitments and assume their responsibilities. No country or individual should be left behind on the path to common development.

Friends,

We will soon bid farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit. In Chinese culture, the rabbit symbolizes kindness, intelligence and vitality, and the year of the rabbit is a year of hope. In the new year, we stand ready to work with all of you to take China’s friendship and cooperation with your countries to a new level and write a new chapter of world peace, development and human progress.

Thanks.