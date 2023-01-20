Politics
‘Yes, development slowed down when…’: PM Modi’s digs at MVA; praise for Shinde | Latest India News
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched several development projects and benefit transfers under PM-SVANidhi in Mumbai, he launched a veiled investigation into the former government of Maha Vikas Aghadi as he said the works dual-engine government development projects were stuck in between.
“This is the first time after independence that India has dreamed big. Otherwise, India has spent a lot of time discussing poverty and asking others for help. Now is when the world also has faith in India’s big dreams,” Prime Minister Modi said. . adding that Eknath Shinde told him about his experience in Davos. “Everywhere is the emotion for India now,” Prime Minister Modi added.
Over the next 25 years, many cities in Maharashtra will accelerate India’s development, Prime Minister Modi has said. “That’s why Mumbai has to be prepared for the future. Until 2014. Mumbai metro was 10-11 km. But the moment you brought the government to dual engine, the speed increased,” said Prime Minister Modi. “Work is continuing in mission mode to expand the network of Indian Railways. The people of Mumbai will also benefit. The dual-engine government wants to ensure that every people enjoys amenities that were beyond their reach a while ago. few years. that’s why we are developing train stations like airports,” Prime Minister Modi added.
When Prime Minister Modi launched the Mumbai Metro line, he said it would help the development of suburban areas surrounding Mumbai. Referring to the redevelopment of Dharavi, Prime Minister Modi also made a strong plea for the upcoming municipal elections as he said progress can only happen in Mumbai if the local government is willing to make such progress. “Mumbai is not short of money, but this money must be used without corruption,” Prime Minister Modi said.
