‘Vir Das is a better actor than Imran Khan,’ says Delhi Belly co-star Kunaal Roy Kapur as Cyrus Broacha gasps, ‘That’s mean’





Delhi Belly actor Kunaal Roy Kapur, the brother of fellow actor Aditya Roy Kapur and studio head Siddharth Roy Kapur, has said he has not been in contact with any of his co-stars from the cult film, Imran Khan and Vir Das. In a new podcast appearance, Kunaal also spoke about Imran’s decision not to play anymore.

Kunaal appeared as a guest on Cyrus Broacha’s podcast, where he spoke at length about Delhi Belly and how everyone believed the script was so good it would take real effort to “f* *kit up”.

When jokingly asked who is the better actor between Vir and Imran, Kunaal thought for a moment and said, “I guess Vir is the better actor of the two.” Cyrus looked surprised. “It’s mean,” he said, and his co-host joked, “He’s still playing,” referring to Imran’s decision to walk away. “Where is Imran Khan?” Cyrus asked. Kunaal said, “I lost touch, but I think he lost interest, he wants to do other things.”

Imran’s last film was Katti Batti in 2015. Once destined for stardom, Imran has become reclusive in recent years, while facing difficulties in his personal life. He recently posed for the paparazzi at his cousin Ira Khan’s engagement party. He also celebrated the wedding of his other cousin Zayn Marie last year.

Delhi Belly was released in 2011 and garnered controversy for its foul language and themes. Producer Aamir Khan also faced heavy criticism, but the film was critically acclaimed and also a commercial success, cementing Imran as a rising star and helping to take the careers of Vir Das and Kunaal to the higher level. .

Kunaal has since appeared in the films Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Kaalakaandi and most recently starring Prabhas Radhe Shyam.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/kunaal-roy-kapur-on-delhi-belly-co-stars-imran-khan-vir-das-8393606/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos