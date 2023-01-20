Trade volume between Nigeria and China hit $26 billion in 2022





Nigeria began exporting 20 containers of agricultural products to China on Thursday, as officials from the Asian country announced that the trade volume between the two countries had increased to about $26 billion in 2022. As part of plans to increase Nigeria’s non-oil exports, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Export Promotion Board, has appointed Zeenab Foods Limited to establish and operate the Nigerian Export Trade House China/Far East. The objective was to increase the volume of exports to China and other countries in the Far East region through awareness, conversion, training, supervision and the marketing of agricultural products. Ginger, sesame seeds and other agricultural products were loaded into 20 containers (40 feet each) at the Zeenab Foods factory in Abuja, from where they were moved to ports for export to China. Speaking at the event in Abuja, an official from China’s Trade Office/Embassy in Nigeria, Allen Znang, said the export of agricultural products from Nigeria to China was a milestone, adding that it would further increase. trade volumes between the two countries. He said, “The trade relationship between Nigeria and China is a win-win relationship. Last year, the trade volume between Nigeria and China reached nearly $26 billion. This is more than three times the volume of trade between China and Ghana. This is four times the volume of trade between China and Kenya and six times the volume of trade between China and Cameroon. Zeenab Foods managing director Victor Ayemere said the products were heading to Nigeria’s trading house in China, from where they would be distributed. He said: Today, we are shipping 20 containers to the trading house in China, in preparation for the commissioning that we intend to do in China in March this year. So we are ready and the export trade house in China is ready to take anything that can move from here. Ayemere said the first batch of exports to China were made in 2022, adding that more agricultural products would be exported from Nigeria to the Asian nation.

